Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch has been launched in global markets on Thursday. The new wearable has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass coating and offers 10 ATM water resistance. It is advertised to deliver up to 30 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours of battery life with GPS tracking. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 supports 187 sports modes and features 64GB of onboard storage. The wearable supports Bluetooth calling and has sensors to track different health metrics like heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress and skin temperature.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Price, Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is priced at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The rugged smartwatch is launched in Black Magmacolour and is currently up for purchase in select global markets through Amazfit.com and Amazon.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 480x480 pixel resolution and 322ppi pixel density. The display supports peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and the touchscreen features a sapphire glass coating for scratch resistance and rugged use. It has a 51mm Grade 5 titanium body and has a water-resistance grade of 10 ATM, indicating that it can withstand pressure equivalent to 100 meters of static water depth for up to 10 minutes.

For health tracking, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 offer the BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor, enabling heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress levels, and skin temperature. It also supports a one-tap measurement feature that displays all health metrics quickly. The wearable offers menstrual tracking, sleep tracking and provides a detailed sleep score.

Additional wellness features available in the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch include breathing exercises and altitude-related prompts. Sensors onboard are acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light sensor, and temperature sensor. It supports dual-band positioning with six satellite systems and a circularly polarised GPS antenna. The wearable offers offline map support. It carries 64GB of built-in storage for apps, map downloads, and music storage.

Connectivity options available in the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, and BLE. It lets users answer incoming calls or make calls directly from the smartwatch. It has Checkpoint Display and Reminder alerts features that allow users to set water sources, shelters, altitude targets, or turnaround points. It is certified for diving and supports depths of up to 45 meters.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 offers 187 sports modes. It lets users create training templates via the Zepp App and set up interval training directly on the watch. For runners, the wearable offers advanced features like Track Run mode, smart trajectory correction, and a virtual pacer. It also supports the BioCharge energy monitoring feature. It has a built-in flashlight with four white light brightness levels, one green light mode and a Boost Mode

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 features a 870mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 30 days of regular usage, up to 15 days under heavy use, and maximum 10 days with always-on display (AOD) mode enabled. With GPS enabled, the wearable is said to last up to 50 hours in accurate GPS mode and up to 90 hours in power-saving GPS mode.