WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Message History Feature for Easy Onboarding of New Members

Group administrators can choose whether to share previous message history with new members, as per WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 February 2026 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp said that the feature is claimed to be built with privacy in mind

Highlights
  • The new WhatsApp feature lets new members view recent group messages
  • Admins can select how many past messages to include
  • The feature maintains WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption
WhatsApp on Friday announced a new feature for its app, which is aimed at reducing interruptions in group conversations. Dubbed Group Message History, it simplifies group onboarding without compromising user privacy by eliminating the need for manually forwarding older messages, while adhering to the platform's end-to-end encryption policies. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform says group administrators have a choice of whether to share the previous message history with new members.

Group Message History on WhatsApp

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that the new Group Message History feature will allow new participants joining a group to view recent messages that were sent before they became members. Previously, users added to a group could only see messages sent after they joined, often leading to confusion or the need for other members to forward context manually.

Group Message History on WhatsApp is designed to be optional and configurable. The tech giant said that group administrators can choose whether to share previous message history with new members. They can also select how many messages will be forwarded, beginning from as few as 25. This is claimed to provide flexibility depending on the nature of the group: professional, community, or personal chats.

The feature is claimed to be built with privacy in mind. As per the instant messaging platform, Group Message History remains end-to-end encrypted, which ensures that only group participants can access shared messages. The company emphasised that this update does not weaken its encryption standards and that message visibility is controlled within the group environment.

WhatsApp said that each group member will be notified with timestamps and sender information when the message history is sent to a newly added member for maintaining transparency. Apart from this, the message history is said to be visually distinct from regular messages.

The rollout of Group Message History has begun globally and will shortly be available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. Users are advised to update the app to the latest version to access the new functionality.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.

