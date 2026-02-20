Samsung has released the fifth One UI 8.5 beta update for the Galaxy S25 lineup in various markets. The latest build brings a smarter version of the Bixby voice assistant. With the latest enhancements, Samsung says Bixby supports more natural language interactions, allowing users to control and navigate their Galaxy devices without needing to use exact setting names or commands. The Bixby now offers access to answers from real-time web search. The One UI 8.5 beta release is scheduled to arrive a few days ahead of the anticipated stable rollout of the software, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung's Upgraded Bixby Assistant Is Available in Select Markets

Shortly after the fifth One UI 8.5 beta started rolling out to eligible Galaxy S25 users worldwide, Samsung announced the latest upgrades to Bixby included in the update. The company says the upgraded on-device assistant allows users to speak in natural language instead of using the exact settings and preset commands. This will reduce the time wasted in navigation and searching for specific features.

For instance, if a user says, “I don't want the screen to time out while I'm still looking at it,” Samsung says Bixby understands the request and enables the relevant “Keep Screen on While Viewing” setting without the user needing to know the exact name of the feature.

Samsung claims that the on-device assistant can identify the device's current configuration and suggest possible solutions, helping users complete tasks faster, even if they are unfamiliar with certain features.

Further, Bixby gets real-time Web search integration. This allows the assistant to access live and up-to-date details from the Web and display them in its user interface, eliminating the need to switch to a browser. For example, Bixby will generate relevant search results within its interface for requests like “Find me hotels in Seoul with swimming pools for kids”.

Samsung's updated Bixby experience in One UI 8.5 is currently available in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. The company confirmed that it has planned a wider rollout in the coming months.

The fifth One UI 8.5 includes the February 5, 2026, security patch. The company is expected to release the stable version of the software alongside the Galaxy S26 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event next week.