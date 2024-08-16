Ola Electric took the wraps off its latest range of electric two-wheelers dubbed the Roadster series in India at its Sankalp 2024 event on August 15. The event, held at the company's new FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu, saw the debut of three new electric vehicle (EV) bikes: Roadster Pro, Roadster X, and Roadster, with the former being a premium performance-centric option at Rs. 2 lakh. It also unveiled entry-level EV bikes for those who do not prefer to spend a premium price that the Roadster Pro will command.

All the EV bikes are available in multiple battery pack options. Alongside its latest range of two-wheelers Ola also made announcements related to MoveOS 5, latest battery technologies, and Krutrim – its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Ola Electric Roadster Series Price in India

Ola Electric Roadster X, which is the entry-level option, starts at Rs. 74,999. It is available in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh battery options. The Roadster's price in India starts at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 3.5kWh battery pack option. Prospective buyers can also opt for higher variants with battery capacities of 4.5kWh and 6kWh. Pre-bookings of both Roadster X and Roadster have already begun and their deliveries will start in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric's most premium EV bike, the Roadster Pro, starts at Rs. 1,99,999 with the 8kWh battery pack. The 16kWh battery option will cost Rs. 2,49,999. Its deliveries in India will start by Diwali 2025.

Ola Electric Roadster Series Features

The Roadster Pro is Ola Electric's top-end bike with a claimed top speed of 194 kilometers per hour (kmph) and a range of up to 579km on a single charge with the 16kWh battery pack. Ola Electric says its EV bike's battery comprises of its new proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell that is claimed to offer five times more energy, one and a half times faster charging, and 10 percent longer range compared to traditional 2170 lithium ion cell which is used in other EVs, including Ola's S1 lineup of electric scooters.

Ola Electric Roadster Pro is the most premium EV bike in the lineup

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

The Roadster Pro is powered by a liquid-cooled motor which produces 52kW peak power and 102nm of torque. Ola Electric claims a 0-40kmph time of 1.2 seconds. It will come with a 2.2kW charger. The EV bike gets features such as adaptive cruise control, a 10-inch touchscreen display, 5G connectivity, dual-disc brakes, automated heated and cooling seats, and Krutrim AI chatbot capabilities. Additionally, it also has a dedicated race mode for software-enabled performance adjustment.

For safety, it is equipped with advance driver assistance systems (ADAS), cornering ABS, traction control, and three BS modes: Race, Rain, and Urban. Furthermore, Ola Electric has also brought wheelie and stoppie prevention using algorithms that can adjust the torque figures. Riders can keep a check on the Roadster Pro with the tamper alert feature, while emergency SOS alerts can help share their live locations in dire situations.

The entry-level Ola Electric Roadster X gets LED headlamps, a 4-3-inch TFT display, front disc brakes, and turn-by-turn navigational capabilities. The company has also brought the Ola Electric S1 Pro's features such as cruise control and reverse mode. The EV bike has a claimed range of up to 200km and a top speed of 124kmph. It also gets a suite of safety features including geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), tamper and fall-detection alert, and time-fencing.

Roadster X is the entry-level EV bike

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

The Ola Roadster X comes with three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The company claims a 0-40kmph time of 4 seconds.

The middle-child, which is the Roadster, builds upon the features offered by Ola Electric Roadster X by adding a larger 6.8-inch TFT display, double-spoke alloy wheels, Krutrim voice assistant, smart park, group navigation and a DIY mode. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with a maximum claimed range of 248km and a top speed of 126kmph, courtesy of a 13kW electric motor. Like the top-end Roadster Pro, this model also gets dual disk brakes. It also adds a Hyper mode, taking the number of total drive modes to four.

In the Indian two-wheeler EV market, the Ola Electric Roadster series will compete against entry-level bikes such as the Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400 or high-performance motorcyles like Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and Matter Aera, depending on the model.