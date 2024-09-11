HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G were launched in India on Wednesday as the latest feature phones by Human Mobile Devices (HMD). They are available in multiple colour options and offer support for streaming videos on YouTube. The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G have a preloaded UPI application that can be used for digital transactions even without internet access. The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G are equipped with a 1,450mAh battery and wireless FM radio. They include support for 23 languages and input in 13 languages.

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G Price in India

HMD 105 4G price in India is set at Rs. 2,199 while the HMD 110 4G costs Rs. 2,399. The former is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colourways, while the HMD 110 4G is offered in Blue and Titanium shades. They can be purchased via retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G Specifications

The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G offer access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through the Cloud Phone app. Both phones support 23 languages and 13 input languages.

HMD is providing a one-year replacement guarantee for the new features phones. Inbuilt storage in HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G can be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. They include multimedia options such as an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, and Phone Talker. The handsets house a 1,450mAh battery.

These models also include an inbuilt UPI app for digital transactions. Earlier this year, the Finnish brand released the HMD 105 and HMD 110 in India, priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,119, respectively.