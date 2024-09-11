Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G are equipped with a 1,450mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2024 19:26 IST
HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G both offer wireless FM support

Highlights
  • HMD's new feature phones support 13 input languages
  • The firm offers a one-year replacement guarantee for the new handsets
  • HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G have a UPI app that works without internet access
Advertisement

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G were launched in India on Wednesday as the latest feature phones by Human Mobile Devices (HMD). They are available in multiple colour options and offer support for streaming videos on YouTube. The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G have a preloaded UPI application that can be used for digital transactions even without internet access. The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G are equipped with a 1,450mAh battery and wireless FM radio. They include support for 23 languages and input in 13 languages.

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G Price in India

HMD 105 4G price in India is set at Rs. 2,199 while the HMD 110 4G costs Rs. 2,399. The former is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colourways, while the HMD 110 4G is offered in Blue and Titanium shades. They can be purchased via retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G Specifications

The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G offer access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through the Cloud Phone app. Both phones support 23 languages and 13 input languages.

HMD is providing a one-year replacement guarantee for the new features phones. Inbuilt storage in HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G can be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. They include multimedia options such as an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, and Phone Talker. The handsets house a 1,450mAh battery.

These models also include an inbuilt UPI app for digital transactions. Earlier this year, the Finnish brand released the HMD 105 and HMD 110 in India, priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,119, respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD 105 4G, HMD 105 4G Price in India, HMD 105 4G Specifications, HMD 110 4G, HMD 110 4G Price in India, HMD 110 4G Specifications, HMD
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome Is Getting Three New AI-Powered Features to Make Accessing Tabs Easier

Related Stories

HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  4. Honor 200 Series Gets New AI Features With Latest Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series May Launch Next Month With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
  2. MG Windsor EV With 331km Range, 80 Connected Car Features Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Chrome Is Getting Three New AI-Powered Features to Make Accessing Tabs Easier
  5. Sonos Ace Headphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Bumble Plans to Introduce New AI-Powered Features Including Photo Picker: Report
  7. Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update
  8. Indodax Crypto Exchange Suspends Services After Alleged $22 Million Hack
  9. NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts
  10. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »