  Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The electric scooter has a Combined Braking System which allows the rider to apply both the front and rear brakes simultaneously.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 10:45 IST
Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Simple Energy

Simple OneS can be purchased in four colourways, as per the company

Highlights
  • Simple OneS comes with a 8.5 kW PMSM motor and a 3.7kWh battery pack
  • The electric scooter has a 105 kmph top speed and a 181 km IDC range
  • Pre-orders have started, with availability in 15 Indian showrooms
Bengaluru-based startup Simple Energy launched its latest electric scooter, dubbed Simple OneS in India on Wednesday. It joins existing options in the company's EV lineup which include the Simple One and the One Gen 1.5. The new electric scooter is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) with a 8.5 kW peak power output, propelling it from 0 to 40 kilometres per hour (kmph) in just 2.55 seconds. As per the company, it delivers an Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) claimed range of up to 181 kilometres from one charge.

Simple OneS Price in India

Simple OneS price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 (ex-showroom). The electric vehicle (EV) comes with a single, fixed battery pack option. It is offered in four colourways — Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White, and Namma Red.

Pre-orders for the scooter have already commenced and the electric scooter will be made available for purchase across all of Simple Energy's 15 showrooms in India, located in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore.

Simple OneS Specifications

Simple OneS is powered by a PMSM with 8.5 kW output and 72 Nm of torque, along with a 3.7kWh battery pack, both of which help it achieve a top speed of 105 kmph and an IDC claimed range of 180 kilometres. The company says it has a 0 to 40 kmph time of 2.55 seconds, shaving a few milliseconds off the 2.77-second acceleration time of the Simple One Gen 1.5.

The electric scooter is equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS) which allows the rider to apply both the front and rear brakes simultaneously using a single lever. Courtesy of this, Simple Energy says its new OneS electric scooter has a stopping distance of 27 metres.

It gets a 7-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation support. Further, Simple OneS's companion app, available on both Android and iOS, enables features such as remote access, over-the-air (OTA) updates, ride statistics, route saving, remote alerts, and Simple Tag.

Shaurya Tomer
Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
