Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target

Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target

Ola Electric has lost roughly 40 percent of its market value since going public last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 March 2025 14:15 IST
Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola is pressured by high costs, weak demand and deep discounts

Highlights
  • Ola has actively been engaging with relevant authorities
  • Reliance New Energy Solar Limited also received a similar letter
  • Ola was selected in 2022 for the government's PLI scheme
Advertisement

Indian electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric received a letter from the federal government on Tuesday for missing a key milestone in the setup of its planned battery "gigafactory".

Ola was selected in 2022 for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to establish a 20 gigawatts (GW) local battery manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The 181-billion-rupee ($2.07 billion or roughly Rs. 18,019 crore) scheme required companies to set up manufacturing facilities within two years. Ola Electric has previously said it would begin commercial operations at the manufacturing facility by April.

Its Tuesday statement said the company was actively engaged with relevant authorities, but did not offer details about the missed milestone or spell out what steps the government could take next.

Ola Electric has lost roughly 40 percent of its market value since going public last year, pressured by high costs, weak demand and deep discounts that have led to job cuts in its push for profitability.

Earlier in the day, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance New Energy Solar Limited also received a similar letter from the federal government for missing its timeline to set up a manufacturing plant under the same scheme.

Reliance said its penalties stood at 31 million rupees ($355,293 or roughly Rs. 3.09 crore) as of March 3, and that it had asked the government for more time to set up its manufacturing plant.

It was not immediately clear how much Ola's potential penalties would be.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Ola Electric, india, ev, EV Battery, Ola
Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android

Related Stories

Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Lenovo Unveils Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025: Check All Announcements
  7. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  8. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »