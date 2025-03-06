Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette launched its new electric vehicles (EVs) in India on Wednesday. With the debut of Ultraviolette Tesseract, the company has forayed into the country's electric scooter market, taking on the likes of Ather Energy and Ola Electric. The electric scooter comes with a dynamic regen system that is said to optimise energy consumption. Equipped with a 6kWh battery pack, Ultraviolette says it delivers an Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) claimed range of up to 261 kilometres from one charge.

Alongside, the company also expanded its portfolio of electric bikes with the launch of the Ultraviolette Shockwave, which is an enduro bike having a 0-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) acceleration time of 2.9 seconds.

Ultraviolette Tesseract, Shockwave Price in India

Ultraviolette Tesseract has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1.2 lakh for the base variant equipped with the 3.5kWh battery pack. The company emphasises that this pricing will be valid for the first 10,000 customers, following which it will be raised to Rs. 1.3 lakh for the next 50,000 customers. Its final price is set at Rs. 1.45 lakh.

The EV is offered in four colourways — Sunburst Sand, Stealth Black, Sonic Pink, and Solar White. Its pre-bookings have already commenced on the brand website for Rs. 999.

Meanwhile, the Ultraviolette Shockwave is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1.49 lakh for the initial 1,000 customers, while its standard pricing is set at Rs. 1.75 lakh. Customers can pre-reserve their EV bike by paying Rs. 999. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Frost White colourways.

Deliveries of both electric vehicles will begin in early 2026, as per the company.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Features

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is powered by an electric motor which generates a peak power of up to 20bhp or 15kW. This helps the EV achieve a top speed of 125 kmph. A Dynamic Regen system on the electric scooter offers four levels of energy regeneration. Meanwhile, two traction control modes help the rider keep it under control on rough or uneven terrains. It also gets several other driving experience-related features such as dual-channel ABS, park assist, and hill-hold.

The electric scooter has an IDC claimed range of 162 km and 220 km with the 3.5kWh and 5kW battery packs, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end SRB-6 battery pack with a 6kW capacity can deliver a range of up to 261 km. When it comes to charging, the company claims it can be charged from 0 to 80 percent within an hour. Ultraviolette offers an 8-year/2 lakh kilometre warranty on the Tesseract's battery pack, whichever comes earlier.

The electric scooter gets dual projector headlamps with floating DRLs, a 7-inch TFT screen offering turn-by-turn onboard navigation, Omnisense mirrors with multi-colour LED displays, 14-inch wheels, and a 34-litre underseat storage. Riders also have the option to charge their phones on the go, courtesy of an in-built wireless charger.

For enhanced safety, it has been equipped with an integrated radar and dashcam. The front radar keeps an eye on approaching obstacles while the rear radar tracks vehicles approaching from behind. The company's ARAS 360 full-circle radar system tracks its surroundings in real-time. Further, Ultraviolette offers safety technologies such as blindspot detection, lane change, overtaking assist, and real-time collision alerts.

As per the company, the Tesseract features Violette AI which keeps it connected to Ultraviolette's servers, offering a comprehensive view of the vehicle's metrics. It comes with connectivity features like advanced ride analytics, movement, fall and towing alerts, remote lockdown, crash alert, daily ride stats, and an anti-collision warning system.

Ultraviolette Shockwave Features

The Ultraviolette Shockwave enduro bike has been launched as an ode to “2-stroke motorcycling”. The company says it delivers a peak power output of 14.5 bhp or 10.8 kW and an IDC claimed range of 165 kilometres, powered by a 3.5kWh battery pack. With 505 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, it has a 120 kmph top speed. The motorcycle is claimed to weight just 120kg.

The electric bike gets similar driving experience-related features as the Ultraviolette Tesseract. This includes dual-channel ABS, traction control, and dynamic regen. It has 90/90 R19 and 110/90 R17 spoked wheels at the front and rear, respectively.