iPhone 17 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the iPhone 16 lineup. Over the last few months, the rumour mill has suggested that the purported phones could have a key new feature for managing thermals — liquid cooling. The iPhone 16 series doesn't have this feature, which could help in keeping the phone running cool under pressure. While there has been contrasting news regarding the availability of this technology on the iPhone 17 series, a new report suggests that it could make its way to only the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Liquid Cooling on iPhone 17 Pro Models

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will use a “steam cavity” for heat dissipation. This essentially translates into the use of a vapour chamber, which means liquid cooling.

As per the tipster, both flagship iPhone models will leverage this technology to compliment the thermal management of the A19 Pro SoC, which is expected to power the phones. It is speculated to improve the high-load performance. Notably, Apple's current flagship models — the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — are equipped with a graphene sheet for heat management and to prevent overheating.

This information builds upon previous claims by several tipsters. It was first revealed by TF International Security Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year although the vapour chamber heat sink was said to be limited to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In a subsequent leak of information, Chinese publication MyDrivers contradicted Kuo's claims, stating that liquid cooling will be coming to all iPhone 17 models instead.

However, it is worth noting that there are several months until the iPhone 17 series is launched, and these leaks are advised to be taken with a grain of salt. More details about the handsets are likely to surface in the months leading up to their debut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.