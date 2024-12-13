Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities

Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities

Skoda Superb's infotainment system may allow malicious actors unrestricted code execution access.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 15:51 IST
Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities

Photo Credit: Skoda

Skoda Superb III is reported to be one of the models impact by the vulnerabilities

Highlights
  • Researchers discover vulnerabilities in the Skoda infotainment systems
  • It may allow remote code execution and vehicle location tracking
  • Skoda claims vulnerabilities have been addressed and eliminated
Advertisement

Security researchers have discovered vulnerabilities of low-to-medium criticality in select Skoda and Volkswagen cars that may enable malicious actors to trigger certain controls, a cybersecurity firm announced at the Black Hat Europe 2024 event this week. At least 12 new vulnerabilities were found impacting the infotainment systems in the latest model of Skoda Superb III — a D-segment sedan manufactured by the Volkswagen Group which entered production in 2015. Although threat actors would need to connect to the vehicle via Bluetooth to get access, the attack may be carried even from a distance.

This builds upon the previous discovery of nine security flaws in the same vehicle that were reported last year.

Vulnerabilities in Skoda Cars

Cybersecurity firm PCAutomotive published a report detailing the vulnerabilities discovered in the third-generation model of Skoda Superb. The German sedan's MIB3 infotainment system may allow malicious actors unrestricted code execution access, enabling them to run malicious code upon startup. It is said to provide remote access to the vehicle's systems.

They may be able to track its speed and location in real time, eavesdrop on the in-car microphone, play sounds, and control its infotainment system. Another flaw may allow them exfiltrate the phone contact database if contact synchronisation with the phone is enabled. Further, the vulnerabilities could also allow access to the CAN bus which is used to connect with the vehicle's electronic control units (ECUs).

Although there are many suppliers of the MIB3 infotainment system, the researchers specifically talk about the one manufactured by Preh Car Connect Gmbh. It impacts the following models:

  1. Skoda Superb III
  2. Skoda Karoq
  3. Skoda Kodiaq
  4. VW Areteon
  5. VW Tiguan
  6. VW Passat
  7. VW T-Roc
  8. VW T-Cross
  9. VW Polo
  10. VW Golf

The sales data suggests that a total of 1.4 million vehicles from the Volkswagen Group are at risk. PCAutomotive reported the vulnerabilities to Skoda as part of its cybersecurity disclosure program. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Skoda revealed that they have been addressed and eliminated. “At no time was and is there any danger to the safety of our customers or our vehicles”, the German automotive company said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5

Related Stories

Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  4. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  5. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
  7. Google Launches Android XR OS for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  8. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  9. Huawei Mate X6 Foldable With 6.45-Inch Outer Display Launched Globally
  10. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  2. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  3. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  4. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  5. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  6. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  7. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  8. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  9. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
  10. Google Announces Android XR Operating System for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »