Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Alongside Reno 14 5G

The Oppo Reno 14 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes in Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black shades

  • Oppo Reno 14 5G series ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The series meets IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings
  • The Oppo Reno 14 5G series has in-display fingerprint sensors
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and a 6,200mAh battery, was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G. The base model carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 6,000mAh cell. Both handsets support 80W wired fast charging and are equipped with 50-megapixel main cameras as well as 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. The Oppo Reno 14 series is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G Price, Availability 

Oppo Reno 14 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB+256GB option, while the 16GB+256GB variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600). The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,800) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB Oppo 14 5G option is listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100). It comes in Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black colourways.

oppo reno 14 oppo inline Oppo Reno 14

Oppo Reno 14 5G comes in Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black colour options
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Meanwhile, the price of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G begins at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB+256GB option. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB configurations are marked at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400), respectively, while the highest 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,400). The Pro variant of the Reno 14 5G series is offered in Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black shades.

The lineup is available for pre-order in China via the Oppo India e-store. The Oppo Reno 14 handsets will go on sale starting May 23.

Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G are equipped with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED screens, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits global peak brightness level, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and Oppo's Crystal Shield Glass protection. The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoCs, respectively. Both handsets support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 14 5G series phones carry 50-megapixel OIS-supported main cameras, 50-megapixel periscope shooters with 3.5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel front camera sensors. The base Reno 14 5G handset has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the Pro variant uses a 50-megapixel sensor with its ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant packs a 6,200mAh cell. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. The Pro version supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging as well. Both handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. They have in-display fingerprint sensors for security and offer 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
