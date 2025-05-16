Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is confirmed to launch soon. Xiaomi announced the China launch timeline of its new Civi series phone on Friday. The brand has also shared teasers revealing the design, colour options, and specifications of the upcoming Civi phone. It will be available in at least four shades with a Leica-tuned rear camera unit. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and could pack a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Colourways Revealed

Through its Weibo handle, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will launch in China this month. The teasers show a slim design and black, beige, purple, and white colour options for the phone. It has a metal frame and curved display with thin, uniform bezels.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is teased to feature a 50-megapixel front camera. It is claimed to be the most powerful Civi series handset to date. Xiaomi's President Lu Weibing states that the handset, internally codenamed “Little 15,” is designed to match the performance of the standard iPhone.

The posters suggest a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit for the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro. The rear panel has an inscription: Leica Vario-Summilux 1:1:62-22/15-60 ASPH. This is likely to indicate f/1.63 aperture for the main camera and f/2.2 aperture and 15mm focal length for the ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi has also posted camera samples of the new phone on Weibo, showcasing the performance of the cameras in low-light conditions. It has started taking pre-orders for the Civi 5 Pro through its China website.

The unannounced Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro popped up on the benchmarking platform with model number Xiaomi 25067PYE3C. The listing suggested key specifications including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, Adreno 825 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and Android 15.

Meanwhile, recent rumours hint that Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will have a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with support for 3x optical zoom. It is expected to pack a battery larger than 6,000mAh and may measure 7mm in thickness.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in March last year with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.