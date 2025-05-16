Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Netflix Unveils AI Powered Feature That Will Blend Ads With Shows and Movies

Netflix Unveils AI-Powered Feature That Will Blend Ads With Shows and Movies

Netflix is planning to introduce several new ad formats, including interactive ads and ones that show up on the pause screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 16:56 IST
Netflix Unveils AI-Powered Feature That Will Blend Ads With Shows and Movies

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix will also let advertisers target ads to specific demographics

Highlights
  • The streaming giant made the announcements at its Upfront event
  • Netflix Ads Suite, the company's new platform, was also launched
  • Ads will only be shown on Netflix’s ad-supported subscription tier
Advertisement

Netflix unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) for its advertisers at its Upfront event on Wednesday. The streaming platform is heavily investing in its new in-house ad platform dubbed Netflix Ads Suite, and it showcased some of the features and tools that advertisers can leverage. The company also unveiled several ad formats to help its clients reach their desired targets. Part of the new formats, Netflix is planning to use AI to blend ads with the shows and movies to make ad watching an immersive experience.

Netflix to Use Generative AI for Ads

In a newsroom post, the company detailed the announcements made at the Netflix Upfront event. While one half of the event was dedicated to announcing the returning and new shows, movies, and documentaries the company was working on, the other half focused on the new ad services and the Netflix Ads Suite.

The Netflix Ads Suite is a new advertising platform which is currently live in the US and Canada. Next week, it will be expanded in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, and it is said to be available in all 12 countries where the ad-supported tier has been released by June.

The new ad platform comes with various tools and features. It is said to let advertisers target their content to more than 100 interests in over 17 categories. Additionally, they will also be able to tap into first-party data of Netflix, including users' behavioural insights. It will also provide clients with first-party measurement solutions to let them see the traction from the ad campaigns.

Finally, the company is also offering a new modular framework for ad formats. One of these uses generative AI to blend the ads with the theme of shows and movies. This means that when the user is watching the ad, they would not feel disconnected from the world of the content. Netflix says this will make the ads more relevant and drive better outcomes.

Some of the ad formats that will be available to advertisers include interactive midroll, where interactive ads will be played in between an episode or a movie, and pause ads, where ads will be played whenever the content is paused. These formats can be further customised using added overlays, call to action, second screen buttons, and more. These formats will be available in all ad-supported countries by 2026.

“So if you take away anything from today, I hope it's this: the foundation of our ads business is in place. And going forward, the pace of progress is going to be even faster,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix's President of Advertising.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Ads, Netflix Features, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Arm-Based Processors Tipped to Launch in 2026

Related Stories

Netflix Unveils AI-Powered Feature That Will Blend Ads With Shows and Movies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranamass, and More
  2. Samsung May Bring LOG Recording for Front Camera to All Galaxy S25 Models
  3. Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  4. Alcatel V3 Series India Launch Date Officially Revealed
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Leak Hints at Price and Specifications
  7. AlcatelÂ V3 Ultra's New Leak Suggests Price Range in India
  8. iPhone 16 Now in India For As Low As Rs. 69,500: See Availability
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed; Design, Colour Options Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils AI-Powered Feature That Will Blend Ads With Shows and Movies
  2. Alcatel V3 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on May 27
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Update Brings Privacy Space, Stability Improvements and Latest Security Patch
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Arm-Based Processors Tipped to Launch in 2026
  5. Oppo A5 5G, Oppo A5, Oppo A5x Listed Online; Colour Options, Specifications Revealed
  6. iPhone 16 Now Available in India For As Low As Rs. 69,500; Offer Valid for Limited Period
  7. YouTube Announces Gemini-Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Gain Galaxy S25 Edge’s LOG Video Recording for Front Camera
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  10. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, Stalker Trilogy and More in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »