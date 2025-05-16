Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Announces Gemini Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video

YouTube Announces Gemini-Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video

YouTube’s AI-powered Peak Points feature will place ads in a video at a time frame when the viewers are most engaged.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 14:43 IST
YouTube Announces Gemini-Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video

Photo Credit: YouTube

Gemini is said to determine the best ad placement in a YouTube video by analysing elements such as frames

Highlights
  • Peak Points is currently available as a pilot programme
  • The new feature was unveiled at the YouTube Brandcast event
  • YouTube recently began testing AI Overviews in its search results
Advertisement

YouTube unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its advertisers on Wednesday. The new feature, dubbed Peak Points, was showcased at the company's Brandcast event held in New York. The Google-owned video streaming giant said that the feature will use Gemini to determine the moment in a video where viewers are most engaged. This moment will then be picked as an ad slot to maximise the reach of the advertisement. Notably, the feature is currently said to be available as a pilot programme.

YouTube Unveils Peak Points to Find the Best Ad Slot in a Video

In a blog post, YouTube detailed the new advertiser-focused feature. Ads are one of the most important revenue streams for the video streaming company. Not only does it bring revenue to the company, but it also helps monetise videos, and a percentage of total ad revenue from the video is shared with the creators.

In the past, the company has placed ads at the beginning of the videos, added unskippable ads, and even gone after those who use ad-blockers to avoid seeing ads. According to a report, YouTube is also working on showing ads that appear when a video is paused. All of these measures are likely to ensure that more people watch ads.

The fundamentals behind the newly unveiled Peak Points feature are also along the same vein. YouTube said that it will leverage Gemini to analyse videos and find out the moments when viewers are most engaged. These could be a climactic moment in the video, or a moment right before something special occurs.

In a demo video showcasing the feature, Gemini was able to pinpoint an ad window right before a person proposes to his girlfriend. According to a CNBC report, Gemini finds out these moments by analysing the video frame-by-frame and going through the transcript of the video. The company did not specify if user behaviour (pausing a video at a specific spot, or rewinding the video multiple times) was also collected and analysed for this feature.

While the feature is likely to improve the reach of advertisements, it can also lead to frustration among viewers as ads will be played right before a key moment in a video, breaking the immersion. The feature is reportedly in its pilot phase and will be rolled out in different regions throughout the year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Features, YouTube Ads, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives on Geekbench; US Model Could Feature Exynos 2400 Chipset
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, Stalker Trilogy and More in May

Related Stories

YouTube Announces Gemini-Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranamass, and More
  2. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Leak Hints at Price and Specifications
  3. Airtel Introduces Fraud Detection Solution for Emails, WhatsApp and More
  4. iPhone 16 Now in India For As Low As Rs. 69,500: See Availability
  5. Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  6. AlcatelÂ V3 Ultra's New Leak Suggests Price Range in India
  7. Huawei Watch 5 Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro
  8. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  9. Apple Debuts Next-Generation CarPlay Ultra Beginning With Aston Martin
  10. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A5 5G, Oppo A5, Oppo A5x Listed Online; Colour Options, Specifications Revealed
  2. iPhone 16 Now Available in India For As Low As Rs. 69,500; Offer Valid for Limited Period
  3. YouTube Announces Gemini-Powered ‘Peak Points’ to Pinpoint Optimal Ad Moments in a Video
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Gain Galaxy S25 Edge’s LOG Video Recording for Front Camera
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, Stalker Trilogy and More in May
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) With PaperMatte Display Launched Globally Alongside Huawei FreeBuds 6
  8. Google Adding New AI and Accessibility Features for Android and Chrome Browser
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives on Geekbench; US Model Could Feature Exynos 2400 Chipset
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $104,000 Mark; JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Could Outperform Gold in H2 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »