Top 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars to Buy During the 2024 Festive Season in India

Considering an EV this festive season? These five affordable models offer great value for urban and long drives alike.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 12:38 IST
Top 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars to Buy During the 2024 Festive Season in India

Photo Credit: MG

Explore top 5 affordable electric vehicles with festive season discounts now!

Highlights
  • MG Windsor, India’s first intelligent CUV, priced from ₹13.50 lakh
  • Tata Punch EV with SUV stance offers up to 365 km range
  • Citroën eC3 supports fast charging with 320 km range
The festive season often brings many attractive discounts and offers on a wide range of products and electric vehicles (EVs) are one of them. While the overall market for EVs has seen some slowdown, consumer interest remains high, especially as manufacturers push deals to tempt buyers. For those thinking about going green, now might be the perfect time to explore affordable electric cars. Here are five EVs that are worth a look during this festive period.

MG Windsor EV

Starting at Rs. 13.50 lakh, the MG Windsor is India's first intelligent CUV. The EV comes with a spacious interior and offers a 2,700 mm wheelbase. The MG Windsor also comes with an ARAI-certified range of 332 km and comes equipped with a 38 kWh battery. Interestingly, the car is also available under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh with an additional charge of Rs. 3.5 per kilometre for the battery rental.

MG Comet EV

hlprsrf8 mg comet 625x300 24 September

The MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable options on the list, making it a solid choice for city dwellers. Priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh ex-showroom, it's compact and nimble, with a 17.3 kWh battery that delivers a range of 230 km. This makes it ideal for urban runarounds, and it also comes under the BaaS program at Rs. 4.99 lakh with battery rental options. Its small size and tight turning radius make it perfect for daily commuting in busy cities.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has continued to expand its EV range with the Tiago EV. It is a more budget-friendly alternative to some of its higher-end offerings. The car starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh, the Tiago EV comes in four variants, powered by a 19.2 kWh or 24 kWh battery. When it comes to features it offers modern conveniences like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Harman sound system, making it a tech-savvy yet economical option.

Tata Punch EV

n43c6rog tata punch ev 625x300 13 January

While the Tata Punch EV shares similarities with its petrol counterpart in design, it's built on a dedicated electric platform, enhancing its performance and range. The Punch EV starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh and is available in five variants. Buyers can choose between a 25 kWh battery with a range of 265 km or a larger 35 kWh battery offering up to 365 km. Its SUV-like stance and multiple battery options make it versatile for city driving and longer journeys.

Citroën eC3

Citroën's eC3 offers the same bold styling as its ICE sibling but with an electric twist. It features a 29.2 kWh battery that provides a driving range of up to 320 km. Additionally, it supports fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 0 to 80 percent in just under an hour. With a starting price of Rs. 11.61 lakh, the eC3 also includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it a tech-friendly option for younger buyers.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars to Buy During the 2024 Festive Season in India
