Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Logitech M196 allows controlled line-by-line scrolling and optical tracking.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 16:22 IST
Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech M196 comes in graphite, off-white and rose colourways

Highlights
  • Logitech M196 comes with an ambidextrous design
  • The mouse body is said to be made of environmentally friendly plastic
  • The Logitech M196 is compatible with both Windows and macOS
Advertisement

Logitech M196 wireless mouse was launched in India on Tuesday. It supports Bluetooth LE connectivity and is compatible with both Windows and macOS devices. The main selling point of the mouse is its design and affordable pricing. The wireless mouse comes with an ambidextrous design, which enables both right-handed and left-handed use. Logitech also claims that most of the mouse body is made out of recycled plastic.

Logitech M196 Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Logitech M196 price in India is set at Rs. 1,125 and will be available for purchase through several retailers across the country. The mouse is offered in three colour options — graphite, off-white, and rose. 

Logitech M196 Specifications, Features

The Logitech M196 sports an ambidextrous design which allows both right-handed and left-handed usage. It gets a 1,000 DPI optical sensor and a scrolling wheel, which offers line-by-line scrolling. The M196 has a compact build and weighs just 76g including the batteries.

Logitech's new wireless mouse supports Bluetooth LE connectivity and can therefore work with both Windows and macOS devices, or even your smartphone. It is claimed to have a range of 10meters and comes with a connect/power switch. 

According to the company, the Logitech M196 wireless mouse can last for up to 12 months and requires a single AA battery. It comes with an auto-sleep feature that is said to help with this longevity. Logitech also states that up to 67 percent of the mouse is made of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Notably, recently Logitech introduced the POP Mouse alongside the POP Icon Keys keyboards. The mouse is priced at Rs. 3,595 and features a SmartWheel with Silent Touch Technology. It is said to deliver a battery life of up to 24 months on a single charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Logitech M196, Logitech M196 India launch, Logitech M196 price in India, Logitech M196 specifications, Logitech
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report
Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Launched
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  3. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  4. Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  6. Google Pixel 9a Might Use the Same Main Camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  7. Google Messages Rolls Out New Privacy and Spam Protection Features
  8. Anthropic's New Claude 3.5 Sonnet Can Complete Tasks on Your PCs
  9. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  10. Managing Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp to Get Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
  3. Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report
  5. Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5
  6. Million Dollar Listing India OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch SonyLIV's Real Estate Based Series
  7. Do Patti OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Thriller
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  9. Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features
  10. Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed, Here's When and How to Watch Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »