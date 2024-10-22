MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants

MG Motor India has recently announced a price revision for the ZS EV. The brand has increased the price of the electric vehicle by up to Rs. 32,000 on select variants. The revised pricing will be implemented immediately. The brand has increased the prices of Essence Dark Grey, 100-Year Edition, and Essence Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory variants. However, the brand has not increased the prices on its entry-level models, including Executive and Excite Pro.

MG ZS EV Price in India Increased

The highest increase is seen in the Essence Dark Grey variant of the MG ZS EV, which has risen by Rs 32,000. Following this, both the 100-Year Edition and the Essence Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory versions have experienced a price hike of Rs. 31,000 each.

For customers choosing the Exclusive Plus variants, there are also notable price adjustments. The Exclusive Plus Dark Grey version now costs Rs. 30,200 more, while the Exclusive Plus Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory variant has seen an increase of Rs. 30,000. It's worth mentioning that the entry-level Executive and Excite Pro versions remain unaffected, retaining their original prices.

Current Pricing Overview

With these latest adjustments, the MG ZS EV's price now ranges from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom), reinforcing its position as a competitive option in the electric mid-size SUV segment. This move aligns with broader trends in the electric vehicle industry, where manufacturers are navigating increased costs, including raw materials and logistics.

While the recent price increase may pose challenges for potential buyers, the MG ZS EV continues to offer an attractive choice for those considering an electric vehicle. The market's response to these changes will be of interest, as consumer preferences and economic conditions continue to evolve.