Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants

MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants

MG Motor India announces a price increase for the ZS EV, affecting select variants.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 22:19 IST
MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ SCREEN POST

MG Motor India has raised ZS EV prices, with some variants up by Rs. 32,000.

Highlights
  • MG ZS EV price rise reaches up to ₹32,000 for select variants.
  • Price adjustments for Exclusive Plus variants are noteworthy.
  • The electric SUV now starts at ₹18.98 lakh, remaining competitive.
Advertisement

MG Motor India has recently announced a price revision for the ZS EV. The brand has increased the price of the electric vehicle by up to Rs. 32,000 on select variants. The revised pricing will be implemented immediately. The brand has increased the prices of Essence Dark Grey, 100-Year Edition, and Essence Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory variants. However, the brand has not increased the prices on its entry-level models, including Executive and Excite Pro. 

MG ZS EV Price in India Increased

The highest increase is seen in the Essence Dark Grey variant of the MG ZS EV, which has risen by Rs 32,000. Following this, both the 100-Year Edition and the Essence Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory versions have experienced a price hike of Rs. 31,000 each. 

For customers choosing the Exclusive Plus variants, there are also notable price adjustments. The Exclusive Plus Dark Grey version now costs Rs. 30,200 more, while the Exclusive Plus Dual-Tone Iconic Ivory variant has seen an increase of Rs. 30,000. It's worth mentioning that the entry-level Executive and Excite Pro versions remain unaffected, retaining their original prices.

Current Pricing Overview

With these latest adjustments, the MG ZS EV's price now ranges from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom), reinforcing its position as a competitive option in the electric mid-size SUV segment. This move aligns with broader trends in the electric vehicle industry, where manufacturers are navigating increased costs, including raw materials and logistics.

While the recent price increase may pose challenges for potential buyers, the MG ZS EV continues to offer an attractive choice for those considering an electric vehicle. The market's response to these changes will be of interest, as consumer preferences and economic conditions continue to evolve.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MG ZS EV, electric SUV, Price increase, MG Motor India, Automotive News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BYD Tang L Spotted in China Ahead of Official Launch
Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC With Improved Performance, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled for Mobile Devices
MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  7. Honor Magic 7 Series to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, AI Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants
  2. Tata Tigor EV XE Features, Price in India, and More Details Explained
  3. Meet Quaestio Simpsonorum: The Oldest Asymmetrical Animal Found in Australia
  4. Research Reveals Three Young Asteroid Families as Main Sources of Earth’s Meteorites
  5. Bagheera Trailer: Sriimurali Stars in High-Octane Kannada Action Thriller
  6. NASA Crew-8 Mission Delayed Due to Bad Weather Conditions in Florida
  7. Mithya – The Darker Chapter OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s Revenge Drama Returns on ZEE5
  8. Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: Harish Kalyan and Dinesh Starrer Movie to Release on Disney+ Hotstar Next Month
  9. New Research Investigates Whether TRAPPIST-1 Planets Are Sending Radio Signals
  10. Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »