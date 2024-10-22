Technology News
Tata Tigor EV XE Features, Price in India, and More Details Explained

The Tata Tigor EV XE offers modern safety features and eco-friendly design at an affordable price point.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 22:06 IST
Tata Tigor EV XE Features, Price in India, and More Details Explained

Photo Credit: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor EV XE, a compact electric sedan priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh.

Highlights
  • Tata Tigor EV XE offers a spacious interior with a 316-litre boot.
  • Key safety features include ABS, airbags, and hill hold control.
  • Tata Tigor EV XE priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh for budget-friendly buyers.
Tata Tigor EV XE is a compact electric sedan designed for urban commuters seeking an eco-friendly, comfortable ride. Its design and features focus on city driving, offering a smooth driving experience while being environmentally conscious. This electric sedan offers several key features that cater to the demands of today's customers who prioritise comfort and sustainability in their vehicles.

Tata Tigor EV XE Price in India

Priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh, the Tata Tigor EV XE is competitively placed in the electric vehicle market. Its features and eco-friendly design appeal to buyers looking for a stylish yet budget-friendly option.

Tata Tigor EV XE Specifications

The Tata Tigor EV XE is powered by an efficient electric motor, offering a seamless drive. The car measures 3993 mm in length, 1677 mm in width, and 1532 mm in height, providing a spacious interior. It sits on a 2450 mm wheelbase, ensuring stability during travel. With a ground clearance of 172 mm and a kerb weight of 1235 kg, the car handles well on a variety of roads. It comes with four doors and offers seating for five, making it ideal for families. Additionally, the sedan boasts a boot space of 316 litres.

Key Features of Tata Tigor EV XE

The Tata Tigor EV XE comes equipped with numerous safety and comfort features. Notable safety additions include two airbags, overspeed warning, and a puncture repair kit. There is also a seatbelt reminder, hill hold control, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), ensuring safety during braking. While the car lacks features like a tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability program (ESP), it does offer hill descent control and power steering. The 5.1-meter turning radius makes it easy to navigate tight spaces.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
