Xiaomi's first launch event explicitly focusing on EV technology will take place later today (December 28). Ahead of it, the electronics brand has posted a teaser on social media offering a glimpse at the company's first-ever passenger car, an all-electric sedan called the Xiaomi SU7. The SU in the moniker stands for Speed Ultra. The four-wheeler is confirmed to come with Xiaomi's HyperOS operating system. The EV is shown in a sedan-style design with a grey shade with five-spoke alloy wheels paired with Michelin tyres.

Lei Jun, Chief Executive Officer Xiaomi posted the first official look of the upcoming Xiaomi SU7 via X (formerly Twitter). The post includes a caption — ‘Hello, Xiaomi SU7 Welcome to Human x Car x Home' — suggesting the four-wheeler's integration with smartphone and smart home accessories. It is confirmed to be powered by the HyperOS operating system.

The poster indicates a grey finish for the Xiaomi SU7. It is seen with a sedan-style design with five-spoke alloy wheels paired with Michelin tyres with a Mi logo on the wheel caps. The side view mirror seems to include a camera similar to a Tesla car. Lei Jun already announced that the company prioritised intelligent technology in the new EV by drawing inspiration from advanced car systems like the Tesla Model S. He has posted a few interesting details about the Xiaomi SU7 including the meaning behind the name.

Xiaomi has already announced that it will host the company's first EV launch event outside China, dubbed "Stride" on December 28. The event will begin at 2:00pm Beijing time (11:30am IST) and will last for three hours. The event will not see any product release instead Lei Jun confirmed that the focus will be on the technology behind Xiaomi's first electric car.

The company has not disclosed any technical specifications for the SU7. It is currently in trial production and will hit the domestic market in a few months. Pricing details are still under wraps but Lei Jun promised that it would "exceed your expectations."

It is likely that Xiaomi may unveil at least three different models with varying ranges and features — Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi SU7 Pro, and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. The Xiaomi SU7 is expected to have a 210km/h speed for the lower-end model and the SU7 Max variant may offer up to 265 km/h speed.

