Redmi A3 could be launched in India soon, as the successor to the company's affordable Redmi A2 model that was launched in May with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to announce plans to launch a new Redmi A series smartphone, but a new handset has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 23129RN51H. The alleged Redmi A3 has previously appeared on websites including NBTC.

Tipster TMKTECH (@Tmktechfamily) posted screenshots of the purported listing of the Redmi A3 on the BIS website. As per the leak, the handset carrying model number 23129RN51H has appeared on the BIS site. The listing suggests Redmi and Poco brand names for the handset, indicating that Poco could launch a smartphone under its brand name in different regions as a rebranded version of the Redmi A3.

It's worth noting that Redmi is yet to confirm the development of a Redmi A2 successor. This purported handset has reportedly been spotted on the NBTC, IMDA, and EEC websites earlier with model number 23129RN51X. It is expected to come in several variants.

The Redmi A2 was launched in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,499, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499.

The Redmi A2 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, the available memory can be expanded up to 7GB. It has a dual rear camera unit comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

