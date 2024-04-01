Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4 7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand

Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand

Xiaomi began taking orders for SU7 electric sedan on Thursday and said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2024 13:38 IST
Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand

Photo Credit: Reuters

The standard SU7 model is priced at CNY 215,900, or roughly Rs. 24,89,900

Highlights
  • Deliveries for the SU7 Pro model could take 18-21 weeks
  • The SU7's design has drawn comparisons with Porsche models
  • Xiaomi has also released two special versions of the car
Advertisement

China's Xiaomi is advising potential buyers of its SU7 electric sedan that they could face waits of four to seven months, in a sign of strong demand for its first-ever vehicle.

The maker of smartphones and other consumer electronics began taking orders on Thursday and said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.

Deliveries for the standard SU7 model, priced at CNY 215,900 ($29,870 or roughly Rs. 24,89,900), may take 18-21 weeks, according to checks by Reuters on Xiaomi's car app.

Deliveries for the SU7 Pro model could take 18-21 weeks, while the most expensive model, priced at CNY 299,900 (roughly Rs. 34,58,709), could take 27-30 weeks.

The SU7, whose design has drawn comparisons with Porsche's Taycan and Panamera sports car models, has been launched amid a cut-throat price war in the world's largest auto market where more than 40 brands vie for consumer attention.

On Monday, Huawei-backed Aito offered discounts of up to CNY 20,000 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000) on its new M7 SUVs until the end of end-April while Xpeng also offered subsidies of up to CNY 20,000 on its flagship electric SUV G9 for a limited time.

In addition, Chery announced it would offer tax breaks, trade-in subsidies and cash discounts on some of its best-selling gasoline-engine vehicles.

While the market is challenging for newcomers, analysts have noted that Xiaomi has deeper pockets than many EV startups and that its expertise in smartphones gives the company an edge in smart dashboards - a feature that Chinese consumers prize.

As part of the campaign to kick off sales, Xiaomi also released two special versions of the car called "Founder's Edition" that come with complimentary gifts, such as refrigerators. The first 5,000 of those cars sold out immediately.

A second round of Founder's Edition sales has been opened but it was not immediately clear how many would be sold.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi SU7, SU7, Xiaomi, EV
PhonePe Announces UPI Services in UAE for Travelling Indian Users: Know All Details

Related Stories

Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  3. NDTV Gadgets360 Award Winners: Check out the Categories and Winners
  4. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  5. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
  6. Redmi A3x May Launch in India Soon; Spotted Online
  7. BTC Steps into April with Small Gains, Altcoins Also See Minor Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Issues Order Seeking Temporary Suspension of USSD-Based Call Forwarding Facility
  2. Microsoft to Separate Teams and Office Globally Amid Antitrust Scrutiny
  3. Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65
  4. iPhone Could Officially Get RCS Support Later This Fall, Hints Google
  5. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Exists, but May Not Be Available in All Markets: Report
  6. Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand
  7. PhonePe Announces UPI Services in UAE for Travelling Indian Users: Know All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  9. Redmi A3x Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Spotted on Several Certification Sites
  10. Google Announces Generative AI Model to Mitigate the Uncertainty in Weather Forecasting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »