Xiaomi’s 10 Year Journey in India: 10 Things to Know

We also got to see Xiaomi's first EV, the SU7, in flesh.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 July 2024 10:51 IST
Xiaomi’s 10 Year Journey in India: 10 Things to Know

Xiaomi India's president Muralikrishnan B at a roundtable that Gadgets 360 attended

Highlights
  • The Redmi 13 5G was launched at the event
  • Xiaomi also unveiled new power banks and the Redmi Buds 5C
  • Xiaomi wants to hit 700 million devices shipped in the next 10 years
Xiaomi launched the Redmi 13 5G and celebrated its 10th anniversary in India on Tuesday at an event in Bengaluru. Gadgets 360 was present at the event, and it was a big one. Apart from unveiling the Redmi 13 5G, the brand launched the Redmi Buds 5C, two new power banks, and the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. That wasn't all, though; the company also showcased its first electric car – Xiaomi SU7 Max – at the event. Unfortunately, the car will not be making its way to India, at least for the next three years.

Over the decade, Xiaomi has achieved a lot. Here are some of the standout achievements and future plans that Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B spoke about at a roundtable that Gadgets 360 attended ahead of the launch event. 

Flagship Phone at Under Rs. 15,000

The Chinese manufacturer entered the Indian market in 2014 with the launch of the Mi 3, which was a flagship phone with a Snapdragon 800 chipset that cost only Rs. 14,999. The phone had a 5-inch display and ran Android 4.4-based MIUI 5.0. It came with a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel selfie unit, and a 3,050mAh battery.

GDP Doubled in 10 years

xiaomi 10 years gadgets 360 1 xiaomi-india-gdp

Xiaomi's GDP in India has doubled in the last 10 years

 

Xiaomi President Muralikrishnan claimed that the company's GDP has more than doubled in the last 10 years, from around 2.04 trillion in 2014 to about 3.94 trillion in 2024. The company expects this to hit 4 trillion by the end of the year.

250 Million Smartphones Shipped

In the last 10 years, since the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 3, Muralikrishnan claimed that the company has shipped about 250 million or about 25 crore devices in India to date.

350 Million Devices Shipped

Overall, Xiaomi is said to have shipped over 350 million or 35 crore devices in India since 2014. These include smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, smart TVs, and all other products that Xiaomi sells in the country.

AI Vision for the Future

While most smartphone makers are shipping their flagship devices with AI features, Xiaomi believes that AI should be a foundational layer that will power useful features on a smartphone.

xiaomi 10 years gadgets 360 3 xiaomi-10-years-india

AI should be considered as a fundamental layer, says Muralikrishnan

 

Muralikrishnan stated that the company is working on several use cases. However, we did not get any details regarding what these features might be and when we can expect them.

Focus on Performance and Experience

In the coming years, Xiaomi will focus not only on performance but also on the experience provided to customers across all upcoming products. It'll do this by continuing investments in R&D and self-developed foundational technologies.

Relationships and Partnerships

Muralikrishnan also spoke about adding more manufacturing partners in India to strengthen its Make in India initiative. Xiaomi will continue to add more AIoT products to the list. It also wants to improve relationships with channel partners both offline and online while expanding the offline reach.

Increase Locally Sourced Raw Materials for Production

Xiaomi stated that it aims to increase the local sourcing of non-semiconductor BOM (Bill of Materials) on its smartphones. The BOM for locally sourced materials currently stands at 35 percent, according to Muralikrishnan, but the company wants to hit 55 percent in the next two years.

Largest Connected Ecosystem in India

The company aims to be the largest connected ecosystem in India in the coming years by leveraging its HyperOS software across all devices.

Ensure Carbon Neutrality by 2040

xiaomi 10 years gadgets 360 2 xiaomi-india-10-years

Xiaomi India will also work on several initiatives to bring this to fruition

 

Muralikrishnan stated that Xiaomi aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. It will also continue to leverage technology to create an impact on society with initiatives such as the recently announced breast cancer screening programme in partnership with Yuvraj Singh's Foundation.

70 Million Devices Shipped in the Coming Decade

Xiaomi India's Muralikrishnan ended the roundtable keynote by stating that the company aims to ship 700 million or 70 crore devices in the country in the next 10 years.

