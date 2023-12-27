Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US and Canada

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy 24 Ultra models, regardless of the worldwide market, could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 17:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24's new leak suggests hardware choices

  • Samsung is speculated to announce the Galaxy S24 series in January
  • Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1
  • All variants in Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with Snapdragon SoC
Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphones — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — on January 17. Early leaks suggested that the regular Galaxy S24 could use either an Exynos 2400 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region. Now a new leak indicates that the vanilla model will ship with Exynos 2400 SoC in all global markets. All models in the Galaxy S23 range debuted earlier this year with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in every market.

Known tipster WigettaGaming (@WigettaGaming) leaked the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24 through a promo chart on X (formerly Twitter). As per the post, the Exynos 2400 chip will power the Galaxy S24 in every country other than the US, and Canada. The handset will run on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy" in the US and Canada.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, in contrast, could pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores across all markets. All variants in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and feature AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy S24 could pack a 6.2-inch full-HD+ panel, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra might include 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch QHD+ panels, respectively. The Ultra variant is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature a 50-megapixel triple camera unit.

Samsung is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery on the base Galaxy S24 model, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung
