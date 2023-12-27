Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphones — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — on January 17. Early leaks suggested that the regular Galaxy S24 could use either an Exynos 2400 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region. Now a new leak indicates that the vanilla model will ship with Exynos 2400 SoC in all global markets. All models in the Galaxy S23 range debuted earlier this year with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in every market.

Known tipster WigettaGaming (@WigettaGaming) leaked the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24 through a promo chart on X (formerly Twitter). As per the post, the Exynos 2400 chip will power the Galaxy S24 in every country other than the US, and Canada. The handset will run on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy" in the US and Canada.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, in contrast, could pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores across all markets. All variants in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and feature AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy S24 could pack a 6.2-inch full-HD+ panel, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra might include 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch QHD+ panels, respectively. The Ultra variant is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature a 50-megapixel triple camera unit.

Samsung is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery on the base Galaxy S24 model, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

