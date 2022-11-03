The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has been launched globally as the successor to the EOS R6, which made its debut in 2020. The new model gets some key upgrades over the previous one in terms of sensor resolution, burst shooting capabilities, autofocus, and improvements to video recording. Canon also launched its new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM prime lens, which it claims is currently the only one in the market of this focal length with inbuilt optical stabilisation. Being from the L series, it is said to have professional-grade glass, with a housing that's resistant to dust, water and shock for use in harsh conditions.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II price in India, availability details

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is priced at Rs. 2,43,995 in India for just the body. It is also available with the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM premium kit lens for Rs. 3,43,995, or you can get it with the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM kit lens for Rs. 2,71,995. Canon says the camera and the bundles will be available for purchase in India by the end of November.

The new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM prime lens alone will set you back a cool Rs. 2,19,995, although availability in India is yet to be decided.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II specifications, features

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, which has a slightly higher resolution compared to the 20-megapixel sensor in the EOS R6. However, there's been no change to the ISO range, which is still 100 to 1,02,400 for stills and 100 to 25,600 for video. Canon has managed to improve the burst shooting capability of the EOS R6 Mark II, going from 20fps to a whopping 40fps with AE/AF tracking when using the electronic shutter. The burst rate for stills is still 12fps when using the mechanical shutter.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has a familiar looking design and button layout as the older model. It features in-body 5-axis sensor stabilisation, and an OLED electronic viewfinder with a 3.69 million-dot resolution. The autofocus system is said to have been improved and it can now detect more subjects such as horses, trains, and aeroplanes thanks to the AI deep learning technology in the camera. The EOS R6 Mark II also features a digital teleconverter that can increase the focal length by 2X or 4X at the tap of a button.

The EOS R6 Mark II can now shoot 4K 60fps (oversampled 6K footage using the full sensor width) video for longer periods and unlimited 4K 30fps video recording. Fans of slow-motion video will also appreciate the bump to 180fps (from 120) at 1080p.

