Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2 Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details

Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details

Canon also launched the RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM prime lens.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 18:00 IST
Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is priced at Rs. 2,43,995 for just the body

Highlights
  • The R6 Mark II gets a new 24.2-megapixel sensor
  • Burst shooting now tops out at 40fps (electronic shutter)
  • 4K 30fps video recording now has no time limit

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has been launched globally as the successor to the EOS R6, which made its debut in 2020. The new model gets some key upgrades over the previous one in terms of sensor resolution, burst shooting capabilities, autofocus, and improvements to video recording. Canon also launched its new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM prime lens, which it claims is currently the only one in the market of this focal length with inbuilt optical stabilisation. Being from the L series, it is said to have professional-grade glass, with a housing that's resistant to dust, water and shock for use in harsh conditions.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II price in India, availability details

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is priced at Rs. 2,43,995 in India for just the body. It is also available with the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM premium kit lens for Rs. 3,43,995, or you can get it with the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM kit lens for Rs. 2,71,995. Canon says the camera and the bundles will be available for purchase in India by the end of November.

The new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM prime lens alone will set you back a cool Rs. 2,19,995, although availability in India is yet to be decided.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II specifications, features

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, which has a slightly higher resolution compared to the 20-megapixel sensor in the EOS R6. However, there's been no change to the ISO range, which is still 100 to 1,02,400 for stills and 100 to 25,600 for video. Canon has managed to improve the burst shooting capability of the EOS R6 Mark II, going from 20fps to a whopping 40fps with AE/AF tracking when using the electronic shutter. The burst rate for stills is still 12fps when using the mechanical shutter.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has a familiar looking design and button layout as the older model. It features in-body 5-axis sensor stabilisation, and an OLED electronic viewfinder with a 3.69 million-dot resolution. The autofocus system is said to have been improved and it can now detect more subjects such as horses, trains, and aeroplanes thanks to the AI deep learning technology in the camera. The EOS R6 Mark II also features a digital teleconverter that can increase the focal length by 2X or 4X at the tap of a button.

The EOS R6 Mark II can now shoot 4K 60fps (oversampled 6K footage using the full sensor width) video for longer periods and unlimited 4K 30fps video recording. Fans of slow-motion video will also appreciate the bump to 180fps (from 120) at 1080p.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type Digital Camera
Effective Pixels 24.2 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canon, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Canon EOS R6 Mark II price, Canon EOS R6 Mark II price in India, Canon EOS R6 Mark II specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say

Related Stories

Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. How Intel Designed Its 13th Gen Core CPUs and Learns What Users Want
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberattacks Being Fuelled by Ukraine War, Geopolitics, EU Cybersecurity Agency Says
  2. Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
  3. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say
  5. EU Said to Draft Propose Rules for Airbnb, Rental Firms to Share Data With Authorities Next Week
  6. Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
  7. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  8. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  9. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  10. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.