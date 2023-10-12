Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce sites in India, is currently having its Great Indian Festival sale. Multiple products listed on the sites, including fashion items, home appliances and electronic items, are being offered at lower, discounted prices. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which started on October 7 for Prime members and a day later for all other users, is offering discounts on a wide range of electronic items like smartphones, PCs, tablets, laptops, etc. It also has good deals to offer on office items like scanners and printers. Apart from sale discounts, customers can also avail of additional bank and exchange offers.

Here are some of the best deals on printers under Rs. 5,000 that you may not want to miss during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

HP Deskjet 2723

This WiFi-supported printer is portable and a good fit for your home office. Equipped with HP Thermal Inkjet technology, you can print, scan, and copy documents with this printer. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows systems and can be connected to the HP Smart application. Down 36 percent from its usual price of Rs. 7,006, the printer is available at a price of Rs. 4,499.

Buy now at Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 7,006)

Canon Pixma E410

This compact and lightweight colour printer from Canon comes with Ink Efficient technology and allows prints on ‎glossy photo papers. Users can use this to scan, print, and copy documents. Compatible with most cameras, this printer ‎supports USB 2.0 connectivity. It is currently listed at a price of Rs. 4,299, down 27 percent from its marked price of Rs. 5,895.

Buy now at Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 5,895)

BluPrints P2000

This three-inch thermal receipt printer is compatible with Windows and Android devices and supports Bluetooth connectivity. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery and has a print speed of 100 mm/sec. This wireless mini-portable printer is good for home office and personal use. It can now be bought at a price of Rs. 4,054, down nearly 50 percent from Rs. 7,500.

Buy now at Rs. 4,054 (MRP Rs. 7,500)

HP Deskjet 2331

This claims to be another strong contender for home and small office use. Compatible with Windows 10 and above devices, it comes with a maximum print speed of 7.5 ppm (monochrome). It supports wired high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity and can be connected to the HP Smart application. This printer is offered at a price of Rs. 3,299 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Buy now at Rs. 3,299 (MRP Rs. 4,971)

Canon PIXMA MG2577s

This all-in-one Canon printer is compatible with Mac and Windows while offering support for USB 2.0 connectivity. With a maximum monochromatic printing speed of 8 ppm, this is another good option for someone looking for an affordable, lightweight, and portable printer for their home office. It also allows colour printing. During the ongoing Amazon sale, this printer is priced at Rs. 3,099.

Buy now at Rs. 3,099 (MRP Rs. 3,875)

Canon Pixma TS207

Another good option for people looking at printers within a budget is the Canon Pixma TS207 model. Currently listed at Rs. 2,199, it is compatible with Mac and Windows devices. Although it does not allow scanning or copying, it comes with a monochromatic printing speed of 7.7 ppm and also allows coloured output.

Buy now at Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 2,695)

