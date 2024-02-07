Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera was launched in India on Wednesday (February 7). The instant film camera debuted in the US last year and has now been introduced in the Indian market, as well. The pocket-sized digital camera features a 1/5-inch CMOS sensor with primary colour filter and a resolution of 2560×1920 pixels. Geared towards children and teenagers, the newest introduction in the Instax lineup has a smooth, round design and comes in pastel colours. The camera is available in five different colour options.

Fujifilm Instax Pal price in India, availability

The price of the Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera starts at Rs. 10,999 in India. It is available in Gem Black, Lavender Blue, Milky White, Pistachio Green, and Powder Pink colour options. The palm-sized camera can be purchased from Fujifilm's website. A detachable ring strap that acts as the viewfinder of the device as well as a camera stand, and a Link Mode switch for quickly printing the photos using Instax's Link series printers can be purchased separately.

Fujifilm Instax Pal specifications

The Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera is a unique offering by the company. It does not have a viewfinder or an inbuilt photo printer, which just leaves a pocket-sized camera. The instant film device features a 1/5-inch CMOS sensor with a primary colour filter, a flash, a tiny speaker that gives the shutter sound, a microSD card slot, power button, photo mode button, and a USB-C Type charging port.

The camera has an aperture of f/2.2 and a shooting sensitivity from ISO100 to ISO1600. The shutter speed varies between 1/4 second to 1/8000 second, and switches automatically.

There are two modes in the camera. The Standard Mode, activated by pressing the shutter button on the rear panel utilises a wide-angle lens to click photos independently. In this mode, the digital camera can hold a maximum of 50 photos without a microSD card. Then there is a Remote Mode, where the Instax Pal connects with a smartphone via Bluetooth and can remotely click pictures using the Instax Pal app which are directly sent to the phone.

The companion app comes with its own set of features. It allows users to create custom shutter sounds, add filters, text, and stickers to the photos, and more. The device takes 2-3 hours to fully charge.

