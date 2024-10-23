Technology News
English Edition
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Video Recording and AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price

Insta360 says the Ace Pro 2 can be controlled via voice or gesture, and has creator-friendly additions such as Auto Edit and AI Highlights Assistant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 10:11 IST
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Video Recording and AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 now comes with a removable lens guard and a new wind guard

Highlights
  • Insta360 Ace Pro 2 supports video recording in up to 8K 30fps
  • The action camera comes equipped with a 2.5-inch touchscreen display
  • It is claimed to deliver 50 percent more battery life at 4K 30fps
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 was launched globally on Tuesday as the successor to the Ace Pro. The action camera is the latest addition to the Ace series and is claimed to bring better image quality, easier capturing, upgraded audio, more rugged design, and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities over previous models. It boasts features such as 8K video recording, waterproofing up to 39 metres, a dedicated Pro imaging chip, and Leica-engineered colour profiles.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Price

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 price starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the Standard bundle. This comes with the wind guard, battery, standard mount, mic cap, and a USB Type-C cable. Meanwhile, the action camera is also available in a Dual Battery bundle which has the same aforementioned accessories but adds two batteries. This bundle is priced at $419.99 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Insta360's newest offering is already available for purchase on the brand website and select retail partners globally.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Specifications

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch 8K sensor with a dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops and a Leica SUMMARIT lens. It can capture videos in up to 8K at 30 frames per second (fps), 4K 60fps Active HDR, and 4K 120fps in slow motion in MP4 format. Alternatively, it can also capture images at a maximum resolution of 50-megapixel.

The action camera also gets a specialised shooting mode called PureVideo which leverages a custom-tuned AI neural network to reduce noise and enhance the details in real time in low-light situations. Insta360 says the Ace Pro 2 can be controlled via voice or gesture, and gets AI-powered creator-friendly additions such as Auto Edit and AI Highlights Assistant.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 comes equipped with a 2.5-inch touchscreen display that is claimed to have 70 percent more pixel density, 6 percent better brightness, and 100 percent increased durability over the previous model. The action camera also features FlowState Stabilisation for stable videos and an auto-applied 360-degree Horizon Lock which keeps the videos level.

In terms of durability, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 comes with a removable lens guard and a new wind guard. The latter is claimed to keep the wind noise at bay while recording action-packed moments. It is waterproof up to a depth of 12 metres and can handle temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. The action camera is backed by a 1,800mAh battery and has a new Endurance mode with a claimed 50 percent longer runtime when shooting 4K 30fps. It can be charged up to 80 percent in 18 minutes and a 100 percent in 47 minutes.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
