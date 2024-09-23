GoPro Hero sale kicked off on Monday, following its launch earlier this month alongside the Hero 13 Black. The action camera is touted to be the company's smallest-ever offering with a screen. It boasts capabilities such as 4K video recording, touchscreen display and automatic video stabilisation via companion app. GoPro says the Hero is its “lightest, simplest to use and lowest cost 4K camera ever” and is ideal for situations involving mud, snow or water.

GoPro Hero Price in India

GoPro Hero price in India starts at Rs. 23,990. The camera went on pre-order at launch and is available for purchase starting today on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

GoPro Hero Features

According to the company, GoPro Hero weighs 86g. It is claimed to have 35 percent less volume and 46 percent less mass (inclusive of the in-built mounting fingers) than the Hero 13 Black – its other new offering.

The action camera is said to be waterproof up to 5 metres (16 feet) and is ideal to use in places with mud, snow and water. It is equipped with a touch LCD screen that allows swipe gestures for changing the shot modes. Alternatively, GoPro Hero users can also utilise the Mode button for the same. There is a dedicated shutter button for capturing videos. The Hydrophobic cover glass on the camera is claimed to shed water and is easily replaceable.

GoPro Hero supports video recording in 4K or 1080p resolution. It also gets slow-motion capture capabilities at 2.7K 60 frames per second (fps). Creators can also source 8-megapixel photos from videos shot in 4K using the companion Quik app. The same app can also be used to share content directly to social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The action camera also comes with a HyperSmooth video stabilisation feature which is claimed to smooth out the bumps in the footage. It shoots in a 16:9 aspect ratio horizontally which is said to be YouTube-ready.

GoPro says its newest and smallest action camera can record videos continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge. It is compatible with over 35 existing GoPro mounts and accessories.