Technology News
English Edition

GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording and 86g Weight Goes on Sale in India: Features, Price

GoPro says its newest and smallest action camera can record videos continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 17:38 IST
GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording and 86g Weight Goes on Sale in India: Features, Price

Photo Credit: GoPro

GoPro Hero is equipped with a touch LCD screen with swipe gestures for changing the shot modes

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero goes on sale in India priced at Rs. 23,900
  • It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital
  • The action camera comes with 4K video recording and 5m water resistance
Advertisement

GoPro Hero sale kicked off on Monday, following its launch earlier this month alongside the Hero 13 Black. The action camera is touted to be the company's smallest-ever offering with a screen. It boasts capabilities such as 4K video recording, touchscreen display and automatic video stabilisation via companion app. GoPro says the Hero is its “lightest, simplest to use and lowest cost 4K camera ever” and is ideal for situations involving mud, snow or water.

GoPro Hero Price in India

GoPro Hero price in India starts at Rs. 23,990. The camera went on pre-order at launch and is available for purchase starting today on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

GoPro Hero Features

According to the company, GoPro Hero weighs 86g. It is claimed to have 35 percent less volume and 46 percent less mass (inclusive of the in-built mounting fingers) than the Hero 13 Black – its other new offering.

The action camera is said to be waterproof up to 5 metres (16 feet) and is ideal to use in places with mud, snow and water. It is equipped with a touch LCD screen that allows swipe gestures for changing the shot modes. Alternatively, GoPro Hero users can also utilise the Mode button for the same. There is a dedicated shutter button for capturing videos. The Hydrophobic cover glass on the camera is claimed to shed water and is easily replaceable.

GoPro Hero supports video recording in 4K or 1080p resolution. It also gets slow-motion capture capabilities at 2.7K 60 frames per second (fps). Creators can also source 8-megapixel photos from videos shot in 4K using the companion Quik app. The same app can also be used to share content directly to social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The action camera also comes with a HyperSmooth video stabilisation feature which is claimed to smooth out the bumps in the footage. It shoots in a 16:9 aspect ratio horizontally which is said to be YouTube-ready.

GoPro says its newest and smallest action camera can record videos continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge. It is compatible with over 35 existing GoPro mounts and accessories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GoPro Hero, GoPro Hero Price in India, GoPro Hero Specifications, GoPro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Here's How Amazon is Making Purchase Experience Better for Customers Ahead of Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording and 86g Weight Goes on Sale in India: Features, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  2. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  4. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  6. OnePlus Open Gets Big Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  7. Oppo K12x 5G Feather Pink Colour Variant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mathematicians Uncover Soft Cells, a New Class of Shapes in Nature
  2. Did Gladiators Really Fight to the Death? Here's What You Need to Know
  3. NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launches This Week: Here's How it Become a Historic Rescue Mission
  4. GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording and 86g Weight Goes on Sale in India: Features, Price
  5. Oppo K12x 5G Feather Pink Colour Variant Launched in India Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Sunita Williams Takes Command of International Space Station for Second Time
  7. YouTube Premium Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked in Italy, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries
  8. OnePlus Open to Be Priced Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. MediaTek Chipsets Zero-Click Vulnerability Detected by Researchers, Can Affect Routers and Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »