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Vivo’s First Gimbal Camera May Be Called the ‘Pocket’ as Company Files Trademark at USPTO

Vivo in its filing has also described the various accessories and applications for its ‘Pocket’ gimbal camera branding

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 13:03 IST
Vivo’s First Gimbal Camera May Be Called the ‘Pocket’ as Company Files Trademark at USPTO

Photo Credit: DJI

The Vivo Pocket may bank of the popularity of DJI’s Osmo Pocket gimbal camera

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Highlights
  • ‘Vivo Pocket’ trademark filing has been spotted at the USPTO
  • It applies to a variety of Class 9 equipment
  • This long list includes cameras, gimbals and related accessories
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Stuck with designing smartphones for nearly a decade, Vivo is no stranger to gimbals. This is because the brand has experimented with gimbal-stabilised cameras in the past, offering enhanced five-axis camera stabilisation and other cool tricks like a Horizon-line video stabilisation mode. After several rumours about Vivo getting into the gimbal camera space (currently dominated by Insta360 and DJI), there's finally some confirmed information on these developments. The development comes from a trademark filing that reveals the brand name for Vivo's lineup of gimbal stabilised cameras.

Vivo's First Gimbal Camera Could Be Called the ‘Pocket'

A trademark filing first spotted by HiTech24, reveals a brand name for Vivo's long-rumoured gimbal camera lineup. The trademark filing was made at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which has revealed a ‘Vivo Pocket' branding by Chinese smartphone brand Vivo. Interestingly, the trademark not only applies to the suspected gimbal cameras but to a whole ecosystem of products.

Voltvivo Pocket Discussion
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According to the TMView, the status of the application is still marked as ‘application filed', with the status date showing September 22, 2026. The owner of the trademark is clearly marked as ‘VIVO MOBILE COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.' with addresses pointing to China.

The trademark application for the Vivo Pocket name applies to a variety of cameras including digital camera, cinematographic cameras, thermal imaging cameras and gimbal cameras. Also included are a long list of accessories ranging from photography bags to optical lenses, filters, monopods, gimbals, remote controls and more. Whether Vivo goes ahead and launches an entire ecosystem of ‘'Pocket'-branded camera accessories for its gimbal cameras remains uncertain at the moment. But we now know that Vivo does have a plan in place, so we know what to expect.

All of the above has been classified under Class 9 (under trademark or intellectual property law), meaning the aforementioned equipment comes under “scientific or research purposes” and “audiovisual and information technology equipment” as well as “safety and life-saving equipment” as per the Nice Classification system.

Vivo at a recent announcement also showcased a new product category with an outline broadly resembling a gimbal camera, (apart from its X series of smartphones) under its BlueImage imaging category. Competitor Honor recently launched a smartphone with a gimbal camera attached to it, called the Robot Phone. The motorised gimbal camera has a 200-megapixel sensor and is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) in China for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Robot Phone

Robot Phone

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7060mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Pocket, Gimbal camera, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Vivo’s First Gimbal Camera May Be Called the ‘Pocket’ as Company Files Trademark at USPTO
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