Stuck with designing smartphones for nearly a decade, Vivo is no stranger to gimbals. This is because the brand has experimented with gimbal-stabilised cameras in the past, offering enhanced five-axis camera stabilisation and other cool tricks like a Horizon-line video stabilisation mode. After several rumours about Vivo getting into the gimbal camera space (currently dominated by Insta360 and DJI), there's finally some confirmed information on these developments. The development comes from a trademark filing that reveals the brand name for Vivo's lineup of gimbal stabilised cameras.

Vivo's First Gimbal Camera Could Be Called the ‘Pocket'

A trademark filing first spotted by HiTech24, reveals a brand name for Vivo's long-rumoured gimbal camera lineup. The trademark filing was made at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which has revealed a ‘Vivo Pocket' branding by Chinese smartphone brand Vivo. Interestingly, the trademark not only applies to the suspected gimbal cameras but to a whole ecosystem of products.

According to the TMView, the status of the application is still marked as ‘application filed', with the status date showing September 22, 2026. The owner of the trademark is clearly marked as ‘VIVO MOBILE COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.' with addresses pointing to China.

The trademark application for the Vivo Pocket name applies to a variety of cameras including digital camera, cinematographic cameras, thermal imaging cameras and gimbal cameras. Also included are a long list of accessories ranging from photography bags to optical lenses, filters, monopods, gimbals, remote controls and more. Whether Vivo goes ahead and launches an entire ecosystem of ‘'Pocket'-branded camera accessories for its gimbal cameras remains uncertain at the moment. But we now know that Vivo does have a plan in place, so we know what to expect.

All of the above has been classified under Class 9 (under trademark or intellectual property law), meaning the aforementioned equipment comes under “scientific or research purposes” and “audiovisual and information technology equipment” as well as “safety and life-saving equipment” as per the Nice Classification system.

Vivo at a recent announcement also showcased a new product category with an outline broadly resembling a gimbal camera, (apart from its X series of smartphones) under its BlueImage imaging category. Competitor Honor recently launched a smartphone with a gimbal camera attached to it, called the Robot Phone. The motorised gimbal camera has a 200-megapixel sensor and is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) in China for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.