Rockstar Games and Take-Two are gearing up for a mammoth launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The hotly anticipated open world crime title is just nine days away from release, and pre-orders for the game seem to be setting it up for major commercial success. Take-Two has said that pre-orders for GTA 6 have been tracking “far in excess” of its initial expectations.

The Rockstar parent sounded confident ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's upcoming release in its second-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call on Monday. Take-Two chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick did not reveal pre-order numbers for the game, but said they had exceeded expectations.

“Pre orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are tracking far in excess of our initial expectations, and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough,” Zelnick said in his prepared remarks during the earnings call.

The Take-Two boss touted GTA 6's marketing leading up to launch and promised the game would be the “biggest and most detailed, groundbreaking experience that Rockstar Games has ever created”.

Take-Two's chief financial officer Lainie Goldstein called GTA 6 pre-orders “extraordinary”.

GTA 6 Launch a 'Defining Moment'

Pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto 6 is now rolling out globally, allowing users who have pre-ordered the game to keep the game files ready and installed ahead of launch on November 19. Take-Two president Karl Slatoff called the game's release a “defining moment” for Take-Two and the entertainment industry.

While Take-Two and Rockstar have not revealed pre-order sales for GTA 6, but according to market research firm Sensor Towner, the game has sold 7.7 million units before launch, generating $751 million in revenue. GTA 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced $80 and $100, respectively. The Ultimate edition comes with additional in-game content.

The release of the game is also expected to bring record earnings for Take-Two this fiscal year. The company is projecting net bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion in FY 2027, driven primarily by the launch of GTA 6. In the third quarter, the company's projected net bookings are in the range of $3.35 to $3.5 billion.

Take-Two also announced in its earnings call that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold nearly 235 million units. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. Digital pre-loading for the game begins on consoles on November 10, while physical copies will retail starting November 12.