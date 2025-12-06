Technology News
Beyond Megapixels: How Vivo’s X Series Evolved from the Gimbal to AI-Powered Storyboards

Gadgets 360 spoke exclusively with Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management at Vivo, on the evolution of the X-series and more.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 December 2025 14:21 IST
Another year and another Vivo X-series flagship is here. The Vivo X300 series comprises X300 and X300 Pro smartphones. Targeting camera enthusiasts yet again, but this time, X300 Pro gains telephoto extender kit support, something that was limited to the Ultra model until last year. We have already reviewed the Vivo X300, which turned out to be a great compact premium smartphone with fantastic cameras, while the bigger sibling, X300 Pro, packs the biggest camera upgrades, along with extender kit support, making it a flagship camera smartphone. Besides the devices, we wanted to understand how Vivo's X-series smartphones have evolved over the years, and who better to talk about it than Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, Vivo India.

The "X Series" Evolution

Over the years, we have closely witnessed the shift from introducing camera hardware like gimbals to perfecting optics, collaborating with ZEISS, and now leading the software-driven AI camera race with features like AI Storyboard and Telephoto Bird Shot. Firstly, we wanted to understand the evolution of the X-series over the years.

vivo x300 pro review3 rear camera

Vikas started explaining, "At Vivo, we always believe that whatever technology or breakthrough innovation we introduce, it has to be user-oriented. I think our endeavour has always been to understand our consumer better and then go back and design our products and innovations."

He continued, "Gimbal was our first innovation, one of its kind. No one had it because miniaturising a gimbal as a tech and putting it into a smartphone was a curriculum class. We did it." Vivo was the first smartphone brand to include gimbal-style stabilisation in its 2020 X50 Pro.

Talking about Vivo's ZEISS partnership, which is now in its sixth year, Vikas further said, "We decided to handshake with ZEISS... because both the companies shared the common vision of providing world-class optics to the consumer. So we thought it was a right marriage."

"Then, we decided to put our R&D investment into telephoto, and we wanted to be different. You know, wanting to differentiate our telephoto experience," he added.

Flat vs Curved Screens: A Well-Thought Shift?

Vivo has also shifted its design philosophy, especially with the screen. The Vivo X300 series features a large flat screen with thin, symmetrical bezels. We wanted to understand the core reason for shifting to a flat display instead of a curved screen, and what tangible user benefits does that choice provide?

7

Vikas started talking about the X200 FE, the flat-screen device that preceded the X300 series, and how user feedback even drives hardware design. He added, "If you look at the premium segment, right, most of these flagship phones are flat screen phones. So we wanted to reduce the barrier for them [consumers] to come and look up to Vivo."

"We thought that let's put the best of everything, and as always, our endeavour has been to delight our consumer. What are they seeking? What makes them happy? I think that's how we transitioned from 3D curved to quad curve display to now a flat screen design."

The Future of Mobile Photography: Does AI Have a Role?

Next, we wanted to understand how Vivo is adapting to the new AI era, where we will soon see consumers moving beyond basic scene recognition features, as we believe in this era, AI is the new megapixel. Vikas started by stressing that AI is the next game-changer because it is an enabler for hardware to bloom.

"A lot of algorithms are written, provided you have the right hardware. Our learning is that we must be very picky about what really excites and delights the consumer, and then only bring it into the phone. For us, AI is not developed for the sake of chasing any trends; we always look at whether AI is helping consumers and making their lives effortless," he explained.

vivo x300 pro extender review18

Further, he stressed that user-centric AI features will be in focus. "With our AI Four Season Portrait, we realised that not everyone can travel to Japan to enjoy spring blossoms or go to Kashmir for snowfall. So, we created those modes, which are one-of-a-kind. We got an awesome response from consumers. We then introduced the AI Festive Portrait around Diwali, which was first launched in the V series and then spread across all other models."

"Just to quote some numbers: 27 million plus users in India have already used our AIGC features, like AI Four Season Portrait. Our attempt is to deliver what people want, because not everything can be given as a pre-load option," Vikas added.

He further added, "AI storyboard is a boon for them. It is basically an enabler for them to enjoy and make these pictures more engaging, more beautiful and Insta-worthy."

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro go on sale in India starting next week.

Ketan Pratap
