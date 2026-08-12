Honor Robot Phone with pop-out camera gimbal has been launched in China. The handset features a rotating gimbal camera setup led by a 200-megapixel main sensor mounted on the top, which allows users to record hands-free without a tripod, and it uses AI to keep the subject in frame at all times. The Honor Robot Phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It carries a 7,060mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Chinese tech brand first teased the concept of its Robot Phone last year. It was showcased at MWC 2026 earlier this year.

Honor Robot Phone Price

Honor Robot Phone is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) in China for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-end version featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000). It is available in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver (translated from Chinese) colours.

Honor Robot Phone Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Honor Robot Phone runs on MagicOS 10 and features a 6.31-inch OLED display (1,216x2,640 pixels) with 460ppi pixel density and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver peak HDR brightness of up to 6,800 nits. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage

The Honor Robot Phone has a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and 23mm-equivalent gimbal stabilisation. The camera setup also includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view.

Photo Credit: Honor

On the front, the Honor Robot Phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view. The camera system supports up to 4K video recording at 120fps on the rear. The front camera can capture 4K video at 60fps. It has a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top. This module rotates to track subjects when capturing videos. It has a three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system and delivers AI-based intelligent subject tracking. Honor has partnered with ARRI to launch this device.

Connectivity options in the Honor Robot Phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, Galileo, GLONASS and infrared remote control. It has stereo speakers and four microphones with AI noise reduction. It has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. Other sensors onboard are an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity and Hall sensors, and an X-axis linear motor.

The Honor Robot Phone packs a 7,060mAh battery and supports up to 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging. It measures 151.43x72.86x9.59mm and weighs approximately 248 grams.