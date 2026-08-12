Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200 Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features

Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features

Honor Robot Phone launched in China with a triple rear camera system headlined by a 200-megapixel main camera. It features a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 19:14 IST
Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone runs on MagicOS 10

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone has a triple rear camera system
  • It has stereo speakers
  • Honor Robot Phone features a 6.31-inch OLED display
Advertisement

Honor Robot Phone with pop-out camera gimbal has been launched in China. The handset features a rotating gimbal camera setup led by a 200-megapixel main sensor mounted on the top, which allows users to record hands-free without a tripod, and it uses AI to keep the subject in frame at all times. The Honor Robot Phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It carries a 7,060mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Chinese tech brand first teased the concept of its Robot Phone last year. It was showcased at MWC 2026 earlier this year.

Honor Robot Phone Price

Honor Robot Phone is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) in China for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-end version featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000). It is available in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver (translated from Chinese) colours.

VoltHonor Robot Phone Discussion
Explore More...

Honor Robot Phone Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Honor Robot Phone runs on MagicOS 10 and features a 6.31-inch OLED display (1,216x2,640 pixels) with 460ppi pixel density and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver peak HDR brightness of up to 6,800 nits. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage

The Honor Robot Phone has a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and 23mm-equivalent gimbal stabilisation. The camera setup also includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view.

robot honor phone Honor

Photo Credit: Honor

 

On the front, the Honor Robot Phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view. The camera system supports up to 4K video recording at 120fps on the rear. The front camera can capture 4K video at 60fps. It has a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top. This module rotates to track subjects when capturing videos. It has a three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system and delivers AI-based intelligent subject tracking. Honor has partnered with ARRI to launch this device. 

Connectivity options in the Honor Robot Phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, Galileo, GLONASS and infrared remote control. It has stereo speakers and four microphones with AI noise reduction. It has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. Other sensors onboard are an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity and Hall sensors, and an X-axis linear motor.

The Honor Robot Phone packs a 7,060mAh battery and supports up to 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging. It measures 151.43x72.86x9.59mm and weighs approximately 248 grams.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Robot Phone Price, Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Honor Robot Phone Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay
Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle

Related Stories

Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16x 5G Review: Aesthetics With a Big Battery Bet
  2. Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  3. Android 17 Update: These Motorola Phones Are Eligible
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India: Price, Specs
  5. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With an 8-Inch Foldable Screen Debuts in India
  6. Vivo X300 FE Gets a New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Launch Might Bring Price Hike to All iPhone Models
  8. Vivo X500 Series Details Leak as iQOO 16 Gets 3C Certification
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
  10. Redmi Note 17 Now on Sale in India With Rs. 3,000 Bank Discount
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 5 Launched in India With Dual-Chip Architecture, Health Guardian Features: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features
  3. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India with Tensor G6 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Arcade Announces Block Blast!+, Art of Fauna: Cosy Puzzles+ and More Games: All You Need to Know
  5. Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features
  6. Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay
  7. Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens
  8. Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle
  9. Bumble Changes Its Women-First Dating Model, Now Lets Anyone Send the First Message
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »