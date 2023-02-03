88 NFTs Inspired by 1st Artwork to be Sent on Moon Slated For March Release

Sacha Jafri, a record-holding artist based in Dubai, is currently working on a special sculpture that will soon be planted on the lunar surface. Once the historic moon-landing of this artwork finally completes, a total of 88 NFTs inspired by the sculpture will be released for the Earthlings. These NFTs will be released next month in March. Built on the blockchain, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles that are unique and of value in nature.

The artwork that is being readied for the moon is titled “We Rise Together — By the Light of the Moon”. A male and female human figure is being engraved on a gold slab. The figurines will be surrounded by 88 hearts, which is from where, the number of inspired NFTs has been chosen to be 88.

“The original artwork was this beautiful heart motif. Two figures entwined, reconnecting and around them is blossoming flora, fauna,” Jafri told CNN an interview.

Images of Jafri's piece have emerged on social media.

Sacha Jafri's “We Rise Together” prepares for a moon landing https://t.co/shs7mGf5U3 pic.twitter.com/IIwh4WAoT9 — Art Critique (@artcritique_en) February 1, 2023

Τον Μάρτιο, ένα έργο του καλλιτέχνη Sacha Jafri

θα προσεληνωθεί.



Το «We Rise Together —

By the Light of the Moon», όπως είναι το όνομα του έργου, έχει προγραμματιστεί να πετάξει στο διάστημα

με έναν πύραυλο της United Launch Alliance. pic.twitter.com/ubqrv5vpwz — Φερμίνα (@sofiakara853) February 2, 2023

Commissioned by UK's space robotics firm Spacebit, the artwork will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the first week of March.

It will be placed on a lunar crater named Lacus Mortis (the Lake of Death)

A lunar lander will place the work in a crater known as Lacus Mortis (the Lake of Death) where it will remain forever. It will also be the first ever artwork to land on the moon.

While the CNN report says the artwork will be carried to the moon on a United Launch Alliance rocket supported by engines developed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, other outlets say claim that the NASA Commercial Payload Services (CLPS) will facilitate the artwork's lunar landing.

The exact landing details remain unclear for now.

UAE-based blockchain firm called the Selenian Network will be facilitating the sale of these 88 NFTs.

The proceeds from the sales of these NFTs will be donated to humanitarian charities focussed on health, education, equality, and sustainability.

