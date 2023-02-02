Technology News

China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist

China should reconsider its adverse and rigid stance on crypto activities, the economist has alerted.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 February 2023 18:38 IST
China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ezreal Zhang

China banned all crypto-related activities in September 2021

Highlights
  • Chinese government is concerned of crypto misuse
  • China is looking to explore blockchain
  • China is busting illegal crypto mining operations

China, while accelerating its efforts to test and launch its CBDC, is still maintaining a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities. Huang Yiping, the former advisor to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), has voiced concerns that China is losing next-gen fintech opportunities that other parts of the world are already experimenting with. Yiping's warning to the Chinese authorities comes in the backdrop of its neighbour India, taking a comparatively friendlier approach towards crypto.

China should reconsider its adverse and rigid stance on crypto activities, the economist reportedly alerted.

In Yiping's opinion, opportunities in exploring the ‘very valuable' blockchain technology are enormous.

Concerned about the misuse of cryptocurrencies for illicit purposes, Beijing imposed a blanket ban on activities in the sector. Crypto transactions are largely untraceable, and the scope of cryptocurrencies being used for money laundering, tax evasion, and terror funding have stirred concerns for governments around the world for some years now.

The constant need for energy to facilitate crypto mining was also hindering the smooth supply of power to many parts of the nation.

Last year, China announced that nationals who engage in fundraising activities via cryptocurrencies will be subjected to jail time.

Unlike China, other countries like India, the US, the UK, El Salvador, and Russia are keeping a gradual but accepting pace towards the virtual digital assets space.

The country is, however, not closed to the idea of experimenting with blockchain.

China's e-CNY CBDC is already under test runs in select cities.

In August last year, China's Taiyi Group acquired Huobi's ‘Huoxun' communication tool in order to add more technical details in its metaverse exploration journey.

This January, China also welcomed an official, state-backed NFT marketplace that would let Chinese NFT traders to dabble in the space, but under the oversight of China's government.

The law enforcement authorities in China have been raiding and busting illegal crypto operations that are going on despite the government's ban.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, China, Crypto Ban, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Reportedly Working on Adding Improved ChatGPT Version Based on GPT-4 to Bing to Compete With Google
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 First Look in Hindi: साल की धमाकेदार शुरुआत!

Related Stories

China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  3. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  4. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  8. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  9. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  10. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study
  2. TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
  3. Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
  4. Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers
  7. PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
  8. Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4
  9. China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Working on Adding Improved ChatGPT Version Based on GPT-4 to Bing to Compete With Google
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.