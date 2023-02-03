Technology News

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan Nearing Rs. 700 Crore in Worldwide Box Office

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first film in a lead role since 2018's Zero

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 February 2023 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan has recorded Rs. 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone

Highlights
  • Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
  • The spy thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand
  • The movie raised Rs. 15.65 crore net in India

Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is close to breaching Rs. 700 crore gross worldwide in nine days. The Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller raised Rs. 15.65 crore net in India (Hindi – Rs. 15 crore, all dubbed versions – Rs. 65 lakh).

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan has recorded Rs. 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone, while gross collection in India stands at Rs. 436 crore.

Also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the blockbuster film follows Shah Rukh's Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after Zero (2018). It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

