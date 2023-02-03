PS5's February restock is set for Tuesday, and it's a special one. Sony has announced that the latest batch of pre-orders for their current-gen console in India is scheduled to go live on February 7, at 12pm. Unlike the last couple of months, when gamers were forced into buying a PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle — regardless of the PS5 variant — the company is now offering alternatives to pick from. This time, Sony will sell the disc version of the PS5 as a standalone purchase, in addition to a God of War Ragnarök bundle. Bear in mind, the prices have been revised following a hike in November, with the base PS5 now costing Rs. 54,990.

The God of War Ragnarök bundle is priced at Rs. 59,390 — that's Rs. 5,400 more than the Horizon Forbidden West bundle, which cost Rs. 53,990 back in August. November saw Sony India raise the prices for its current-gen console by 12.5 percent, resulting in the updated, higher price point for the bundles. A standalone PS5 Digital Edition now costs Rs. 44,990, while the beefier disc variant of the PS5 is now priced at Rs. 54,990 — as mentioned above. Thankfully, the accessories have not seen a price hike, yet. God of War Ragnarök opened to positive reception from fans and critics alike for its epic-scale storytelling and combat that improved upon the original. The title won in six categories at The Game Awards 2022, losing out to Elden Ring for the coveted Game of the Year prize.

God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus' Nordic Era

While the retailers themselves have not provided any details on the bundle itself, games analyst Rishi Alwani told Gadgets 360 that it should include a digital download code for the bundled game. For now, the pre-order banner and advertisements are up on Reliance Digital, e2z Store, and the Sony Center website. Given what we've seen in the past, the PS5s are expected to go live for pre-order on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Gameloot, and Vijay Sales as well. While PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan promised last month that the PS5 supply shortage wouldn't be a problem going forward, there's no guarantee of whether it applies to India as well. So, make sure you're prepared on the pre-order date as the consoles go out of stock quickly, much like a flash sale — on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Additionally, enthusiasts can now buy PS5's DualSense Edge controllers, which are essentially Sony's much-belated response to Xbox's Elite Series of gamepads. Priced at Rs. 18,990, it comes with a range of customisable options, including the ability to remap buttons, swap thumb stick caps, and create separate profile settings for easy toggling between games.

As per ShopatSC, if you manage to pre-order a console, it should start shipping out starting around February 21. The site also features a COVID-19 boilerplate warning about possible delays depending on lockdown or curfew rules in select locations. “The product delivery shall depend on your location,” it adds.

