Technology News

Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace

The limited Stepn x Adidas Genesis Sneakers NFT series is available via the Mooar marketplace.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 16:20 IST
Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace

Photo Credit: MOOAR

Stepn users can grab an NFT from this series through an ongoing raffle

Highlights
  • Stepn was launched in August 2021
  • Non-Stepn users can participate in the raffle sale from April 18
  • Ten NFTs have been reserved for marketing purposes
Advertisement

Adidas has entered into a partnership with Stepn, a Solana-based move-to-earn application, to offer generative NFTs to users. As a product of this partnership, a new NFT collection featuring Adidas sneakers was launched on Wednesday. For Adidas, creating digital avatars of their popular sneakers as NFTs is a way of connecting with the newer and emerging generation of consumers.

Called the Stepn x Adidas Genesis Sneakers series, this NFT collection has been made available on Mooar — a marketplace associated with Stepn. The collection offers 1,000 NFTs inspired by the brand's designs.

Commenting on the development, Stepn CEO Shiti Manghani said the brand wishes to promote the concept of ‘move-to-earn' in both, physical and digital worlds. Sneaker-inspired NFTs from Adidas could bring brand loyalists to play ‘move-to-earn' games, making their digital avatars also wear Adidas shoes. She also noted that customer rewards are now entering a new era.

“Physical and digital - or 'phygital' - partnership between the most widely used lifestyle app and a global brand like Adidas underscores how powerful it is when you can move-and-earn in both the virtual and real world simultaneously. It also indicates the direction lifestyle rewards are going towards,” Manghani said in a press statement.

The collection is dropping in a two-stage raffle on Mooar, starting Wednesday. In the first stage, 200 NFTs will be reserved for Stepn's userbase of five million customers. They can try to bag an NFT by depositing 10,000 tokens of Stepn's native token, GMT. Those who fail to grab one of these NFTs will get full refunds, according to the company.

Stepn is attempting to gain some awareness and engagement for its GMT tokens, thanks to the partnership. Presently, the GMT token is trading at $0.2312 (roughly Rs. 19.34) as per CoinMarketCap.

In the second stage, Mooar will open a public raffle sale for the other 790 NFT pieces. Winners will be announced every 24 hours between April 18 and April 21. Stepn could also use this as an opportunity to drive customers to Mooar for a week.

Adidas previously partnered with a Web3 artist known as ‘Fewocious' to be part of its new sneaker collection last year. The shoes from this collection were tied to an NFT redemption pass each of which brought benefits for the holders.

The brand had also announced the launch of its ALTS Dynamic NFT collection in April 2023, as part of expanding its ‘Into The Metaverse' initiative that it kickstarted in 2021.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adidas, NFT, Stepn, Blockchain gaming
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console

Related Stories

Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  3. YouTube Confirms It Is Taking "Appropriate Action" Against Ad-Blocking Apps
  4. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With Pantone-Validated Displays Launched
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Cameras Tipped to Get New Anti-Reflective Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
  2. Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace
  3. PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console
  4. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report
  5. Vivo T3x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Wants to Improve Its Circle to Search Feature by Eliminating Accidental Touches
  7. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India
  8. GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs
  9. Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Clock Small Gains Alongside Solana, Cardano as Most Altcoins Bag Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »