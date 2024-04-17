Technology News

OnePlus Pad 2 Chipset Deatils Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to come with upgraded specifications over the current model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Pad (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 has been tipped to launch in July
  • It could compete against the Galaxy Tab S10 series
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 has not yet been officially confirmed
OnePlus Pad 2 may hit the markets later this year. Although the tablet has yet to be confirmed by the company and we have no official details, the purported OnePlus Pad 2 has started doing the rounds of the rumour mill. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Pad, which was unveiled globally in February 2023 and was later launched in India in April of the same year. An earlier leak suggested the launch timeline of the upcoming model. Now, a new leak has hinted at the chipset details of the tablet.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) shared in a new post on X (formerly Twitter) that the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This processor is used in several flagship-level smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, iQoo 12 and more. The chipset is expected to give way to considerable upgrades to the tablet over the current model.

Previously, the same tipster suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 could launch in the second half of 2024, that is, sometime between July and December this year. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 is expected to be unveiled around July this year, following precedence of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which was introduced in July 2023. The OnePlus Pad 2 may launch on the heels of the Galaxy Tab S10, as a likely competitor.

Notably, the OnePlus Pad started in India at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a sole Halo Green colour option.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support, an 11.61-inch 144Hz display with a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
