Technology News

20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study

Business intelligence firm Morning Consult, that conducted the study on behalf of Coinbase, surveyed over 2,000 US nationals.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2023 16:53 IST
20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

The Gen Z as well as the Millennial population especially engage with crypto

Highlights
  • Over 2,000 residents in the US were surveyed for this study
  • 80 percent of the respondents worried about financial inequality
  • BTC, ETH top two cryptocurrencies in the US

Around 20 percent population in the US currently hold cryptocurrencies. The reason why Americans are investing in crypto assets is to challenge the financial inequality that prevails in the US. The finding was published in a study commissioned by the Coinbase crypto exchange. Over 36 percent of the total crypto users belong to the Gen Z population that comprises of people born between 1997 to 2013. On the other hand, millennials, born between 1981 and 1996 make for 30 percent of the total crypto holders in the US.

Business intelligence firm Morning Consult, that conducted the study on behalf of Coinbase, surveyed over 2,000 nationals in the US.

Out of the total number, 80 percent respondents expressed disappointment and concerns on the prevailing financial inequality there. They believe that America's financial system favours the powerful members of its society rather than aiming at a collective growth.

To put things in perspective, professionals working in the fields of medical sciences, IT, finance, and media reportedly have the highest wages in the US annually, somewhere between $123,880 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) to $265,990 (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

On the other hand, pre-school teachers and hotel desk workers come under the least paid people in the US, annually managing to earn between $25,160 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) to $36,460 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) — an amount that was exceeded alone by Bitcoin in 2021 when it touched its all-time high of $68,000 (roughly Rs. 56 lakh).

Hence, it does not come across as a surprise that the crypto culture is beginning to pick up pace in the US. Around 67 percent of the surveyed people have called for a ‘complete overhaul' of the US' financial system, which for now, does not recognise cryptocurrency as an integral part.

“There is reason to be optimistic about crypto's future. Universally, Americans are frustrated by the inequality in the financial system and are hungry for change. Crypto investors and younger cohorts of Americans still believe that crypto is a worthwhile investment in the future that can lead to societal benefits,” the Morning Consult wrote in its post.

The study highlighted that despite the element of volatility linked infamously to the crypto sector, two out of ten US nationals continue to invest in crypto.

Bitcoin and Ether remain the most popular cryptocurrencies among Americans.

It is however noteworthy that the crypto community did lose trust even on BTC and ETH amid the recent slump. While the trust level on BTC fell by six points, it fell by 12 points for ETH.

“Purchasing intent has fallen by four points year over year, with 22 percent of US adults saying they are likely to purchase crypto in the next month, down from 26 percent last January. Bitcoin sales have also slipped recently: 30 percent of crypto owners say they sold bitcoin in the last month, compared with 37 percent in October 2022,” the Morning Consult added.

Despite the current slippage of trust on crypto assets, most members of the crypto community remain hopeful for better days for the sector.

Out of the total surveyed people, 76 percent believe that crypto and blockchain will make for an essential part of the global financial system.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, America, Financial Inequality
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on March 7; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Featured video of the day
A Car That Can Park Itself? | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  2. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  4. Redmi's New 300W Charger Will Take Just 5 Minutes to Fully Charge Device
  5. Cocaine Bear Review
  6. Google Is Rolling Out These New Features to Android, Wear OS: All Details
  7. iPhone SE 4 to Get In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display: Report
  8. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold Unveiled At MWC 2023: Report
  10. Snapchat Launches Its Own ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot 'My AI'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
  2. iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. 20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study
  4. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on March 7; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  5. Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Set At Rs. 79,999, to Be Available For Early Sale Starting March 6
  6. Beyond Good and Evil 2 Hits Another Development Setback as Studio Head Departs: Report
  7. Redmi Confirms 300W Immortal Second Charger, Claims to Fully Charge Device in 5 Minutes
  8. Binance USD Stablecoin to Be Delisted From Coinbase, Trading to Halt Starting March 13: All Details
  9. MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts
  10. Technology Will Help India Become Developed Nation by 2047; 5G, AI Will Transform Sectors: PM Modi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.