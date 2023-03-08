Technology News

Boss Ladies of Web3 Celebrate Influx of Female Talent in India’s Technology Sector on International Women's Day

India’s up-and-coming Web3 industry has seen the growth of women-led initiatives, thanks to a strong sense of community and peer encouragement.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

Women-led startups performed well in the startup ecosystem in 2022

Highlights
  • More Indian women are beginning to experiment with crypto
  • She256, Superwomen DAO, HerDAO were among the top women-led Web3 firms
  • One in four crypto buyers on BuyUCoin is a woman

Women in India are entering the technology sector in large numbers, while female-led startups from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai have collectively raised $20.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,645 crore) in industrial funding. On the other hand, women leading India's up-and-coming Web3 industry are celebrating a huge influx of female talent in the sector, in time for the 48th International Women's Day that is celebrated on March 8. There has been a strong sense of community and peer encouragement in modern India, that has added to the growth of women-led initiatives in Web3, as well as India's overall tech industry.

While well-established technology sectors like gadgets and gaming in India have often been called out to resolve glaring gender gaps, the advent of Web3 offered a clean slate for the crypto sector.

“Newer tech branches like Web3 have opened the door to learning and transitioning to technical and software roles. Non technical fields have been a key catalyst in increasing the female presence in the Web3 space. The NFT and metaverse boom has opened the Web3 ecosystem to a number of new players and increased the demand for creative roles. This also proved to be an important entry point for women into the tech sector,” Kaavya Prasad, the Founder at Lumos Labs told Gadgets 360.

Prasad's venture works around helping developers and start-up founders transition from Web 2.0 to the blockchain-oriented Web3.

In 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had reportedly disclosed that women made for 42.72 percent of graduates that India produced in 2016. India's share was higher than that of the US, Germany, UK, France, and Canada at the time. The number is estimated to have risen significantly in recent years.

“We must, and even are recognising and seriously considering the value that women bring to the table. It's only natural that more women will soon represent a notable percentage of top-tier leadership across business verticals,” Tarusha Mittal, the COO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm told Gadgets 360.

Women are also actively increasing their participation in the financial and investment sector. One in four crypto buyers on India's BuyUCoin crypto exchange is a woman, the firm claimed in its latest report released on Tuesday. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have emerged as hotspots for female crypto traders and investors.

“Women are taking charge of their financial standings as they are getting exposed to information and learnings via all the channels and opportunities that are available. Globally 21 percent of crypto investors are women, in fact, most finance influencers are women, and this says the time has already changed,” Raisa Kazi, VP of Marketing at Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform told Gadgets 360.

Bitcoin, Ripple, Ether, Dogecoin, and Polygon are among cryptocurrencies that see most interest from women.

Crypto is garnering most interest from professionals in the fields of IT, creators, finance, real estate, as well as education and home-makers, according to the BuyUCoin report.

Radhika Parashar
