Technology News
loading

Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here

Zhao has however, reinstated his trust in India’s potential to become a profitable market for crypto players.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 10:29 IST
Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Darrin Zammit Lupi

“We don’t go to countries where we won’t have a sustainable business,” said Zhao

Highlights
  • Zhao was speaking at the TechCrunch Crypto Conference
  • Binance is still scouting for biz opportunities in India
  • Coinbase CEO has also expressed disappointment in Indian crypto laws

India's crypto-cautious approach does not seem to be sitting well with industry players that are looking at global expansion. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance has blamed India's tax regime over the crypto sector for not making a viable business environment for exchanges to set up shop. The statements by Zhao were made during the TechCrunch Crypto Conference, that was held on November 17. India imposes a 30 percent tax deduction rule on all earnings churned via crypto activities, along with a one percent TDS cut on all crypto transactions.

Zhao, in his speech, said that India is not a very crypto friendly environment.

“We don't see a viable business in India today. A user could trade 50 times a day and they will lose like 70 percent of their money. If you are going to tax 1 percent on each transaction, there is not going to be that many transactions. There is not going to be any volume for an order book type of exchange. We don't go to countries where we won't have a sustainable business — or any business,” a TechCrunch report quoted Zhao as saying.

Zhao has however, reinstated his trust in India's potential to become a profitable market for crypto players. Binance has clocked 429,000 downloads in India as of August this year, surpassing all other competing exchanges.

The crypto exchange, founded in 2017, is striving to become the most licenced crypto exchange in the world.

Back in July, Ken Li, the investment director at Binance Labs had told Gadgets 360 in an interview that the company was actively monitoring the Indian market to grab lucrative business opportunities.

Zhao is however, not the only biggie from the global cryptosphere to have criticised India for not taking a crypto-friendly approach in general.

Back in May, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had implied informal pressure on the exchange to roll back certain features.

In April, Coinbase announced that Indians would be able to purchase crypto assets on its platform using India's own digital payments method — the UPI.

The launch of this feature was termed ‘unrecognised' by the government, leading to its suspension from the Coinbase app.

Meanwhile, India is still working on formulating laws to govern the crypto sector. In a bid to support the growth of India's Web3 ecosystem, a new crypto advocacy group called Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has recently been launched in the country comprised of industry players like Polygon, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX, ZebPay, and Hike among others.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, India Crypto Tax
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Twitter Sued by Disabled Employee Over Elon Musk's Ban on Remote Work
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  4. SpaceX Workers Who Criticised Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating Labour Law
  5. How Groww Saw 206 Percent Growth in First-Time Investors in COVID-Hit 2020
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Set for November 24, Specifications Teased
  8. iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max in 2022: Should You Upgrade?
  9. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  10. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Agreed to Pay Activision $360 Million to Block Rival App Store, Epic Games Lawsuit Says
  2. SpaceX Employees Fired for Criticising Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating US Labour Law
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  4. Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Confirmed, to Get 160-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details
  5. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Internal Testing Kicks Off in Asia, Expected to Launch in 2023: Report
  6. Bilateral Cyber Policy Dialogue: India, Australia Discuss Cyber Threat Assessment, Telecom Capacity Building
  7. Silk: Spider Society Series Among Multiple Marvel Projects Ordered by Amazon Prime, MGM+: Report
  8. Twitter Sued by Disabled Employee Over Elon Musk's Ban on Remote Work
  9. Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here
  10. WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.