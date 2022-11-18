Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says

WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says

Mark Zuckerberg is said to have described the WhatsApp and Messenger as being "very early in monetizing" compared to Facebook and Instagram.

By Reuters |  Updated: 18 November 2022 10:13 IST
WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says

Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps

Highlights
  • Meta's core advertising business has struggled this year
  • Meta is eliminating 11,000 jobs
  • About 20 percent of the company's budget was going to Reality Labs unit

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.

Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being "very early in monetizing" compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.

"We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more," he said.

Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps, including a new feature announced Thursday in Brazil.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday's internal forum.

Zuckerberg's comments there reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments since announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.

Investors have questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta's core advertising business has struggled this year, more than halving its stock price.

In his remarks to employees, Zuckerberg played down how much the company was spending in Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments.

People were Meta's biggest expense, followed by capital expenditure, the vast majority of which went to infrastructure to support its suite of social media apps, he said. About 20 percent of Meta's budget was going to Reality Labs.

Within Reality Labs, the unit was spending over half of its budget on augmented reality (AR), with smart glasses products continuing to emerge "over the next few years" and some "truly great" AR glasses later in the decade, Zuckerberg said.

"This is in some ways is the most challenging work ... but I also think it's the most valuable potential part of the work over time," he said.

About 40 percent of Reality Labs' budget went toward virtual reality, while about 10 percent was spent on futuristic social platforms such as the virtual world it calls Horizon.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Reality Labs, said AR glasses need to be more useful than mobile phones to appeal to potential customers and meet a higher bar for attractiveness.

Bosworth said he was wary of developing "industrial applications" for the devices, describing that as "niche," and wanted to stay focused on building for a broad audience.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp Business chat, Messenger, Instagram, Horizon
Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here
Featured video of the day
Enable ‘Panic Mode’ On Your Samsung Smartphone: Here’s How To Do It

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  2. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  5. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users
  6. Google Photos for iOS Now Lets You Enhance Bokeh of Your Portrait Shots
  7. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  8. WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Inform Friends About Your New Number
  9. WhatsApp Business to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Says
  10. YouTube Music Update Brings Redesigned Now Playing Screen: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Sued by Disabled Employee Over Elon Musk's Ban on Remote Work
  2. Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here
  3. WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
  4. Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  5. Sam Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited to the US Amid FTX Investigation: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 4GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  7. Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto
  8. Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  10. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.