Technology News

Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao

Binance is also reassessing US venture capital investments and will consider de-listing tokens from any US-based projects, the Bloomberg report said.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 February 2023 00:28 IST
Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Earlier this month, Binance said it had suspended all dollar bank transfers

Highlights
  • A report claimed Binance is considering ending business ties in the US
  • US regulators have stepped up scrutiny of crypto companies
  • US' financial regulator ordered to stop issuing Binance stablecoin token

Binance has pulled back on some potential investments in the United States, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Friday, following a Bloomberg report that the major crypto exchange was considering ending relationships with US business partners.

"We pulled back on some potential investments, or bids on bankrupt companies in the US for now. Seek permission first," Zhao wrote in a tweet, without elaborating.

The Bloomberg report, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter, said Binance is considering ending business relationships with banks and services firms in the United States, amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the company.

Binance is also reassessing US venture capital investments and will consider de-listing tokens from any US-based projects, including the major stablecoin USD Coin, the report said.

Word that Binance may drop its US partners comes a day after Reuters reported that the global Binance exchange, which is not licensed to operate in the United States, had secretly moved more than $400 million (nearly Rs. 3,310 crore) from accounts held by its purportedly independent US partner. That money, according to company messages, was shifted to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Zhao.

"Like every other blockchain company, we are conducting a careful cost-benefit analysis and will pivot our business as necessary to protect our global user base," a Binance spokesperson said. The company did not immediately respond to questions on which US investments Binance had pulled back from.

US regulators have stepped up scrutiny of crypto companies this year. The regulatory action comes after multiple meltdowns in the crypto sector last year that saw a string of major industry players in the United States and beyond collapse.

On Monday, New York's top financial regulator ordered the company behind Binance's stablecoin to stop issuing the token.

Earlier this month Binance said it had suspended all dollar bank transfers after a US banking partner, Signature Bank, dialled back exposure to crypto firms.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Binance US
Microsoft's Bing Plans AI Ads, Testing Them in Early Version of Chatbot
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  2. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Hint at Familiar Camera Design: Report
  5. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  6. Here’s How Galaxy S23 Series Wards Off Zero-Click Attacks
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  8. The Ptron Bassbuds Zen Offer Quad Mics, Cost Just Rs. 999: Details
  9. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao
  2. Microsoft's Bing Plans AI Ads, Testing Them in Early Version of Chatbot
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data
  4. Binance's US Partner Confirms Role of Trading Platform in Operating CEO Zhao's Firm
  5. Redmi 12C Launch Date, Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant, Xiaomi 13 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch at MWC 2023
  8. Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit
  9. Jammu and Kashmir Government to Procure Fleet of 200 Electric Buses for Jammu and Srinagar: Officials
  10. Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Have Most Comprehensive EV Policies in India, Study Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.