The BNB Chain blockchain network's X (formerly Twitter) account, which has nearly four million followers, was compromised on Wednesday. Hackers used the account to post phishing links targeting cryptocurrency wallets. Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ' Zhao confirmed the breach, warning users against interacting with malicious posts or connecting their wallets after clicking unknown links. The BNB Chain security team has notified X and is working to regain access to the account. Takedown requests for the phishing domains have also been submitted to prevent further spread.

Rapid Response Spoil Crypto Phishing Attempt

Security firm SlowMist reported that attackers used phishing domains designed to look authentic by swapping letters, such as replacing “i” with “I”. Its chief security officer, 23pds, linked the campaign to Inferno Drainer, a phishing-as-a-service platform that enables affiliates to launch wallet-draining scams using cloned interfaces. Experts warned that the attack highlights the ongoing risks posed by highly organised phishing groups to official crypto project accounts.

Providing more details, BNB chain stated, “We're back! The team has regained full access to the @BNBCHAIN account.” The company claims that no internal systems were affected and that further security measures are underway. Meanwhile, takedown requests for fraudulent domains have been initiated to prevent users from falling victim to ongoing scams.

Update on Account Security Incident



We're back! The team has regained full access of the @BNBCHAIN account.



The root cause of this breach is still under active investigation and we will share the updates as soon as we can. The estimated damage is $8K and the victims will be… — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 1, 2025

CZ added further context, confirming that the hacker managed to net around $13,000 before being locked out. He noted the attacker may have linked KYC data, increasing the chance of identification and liability. Zhao also promised that victims would be fully compensated and reminded users not to connect wallets to suspicious sites.

X account restored. Hacker got $13k.



Security team(s) still tracking, with a possible linked KYC. Hacker went through all these trouble, plus criminal liability. He could have made more by building.



Victims will be compensated in full.



Social media security is not the same as… https://t.co/rVYK1NRguz — CZ :large_orange_diamond: BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

In a twist, CZ highlighted how the community turned the incident around. After the hacker sold tokens for a $4,000 gain, traders drove the price of the affected meme coin higher in mockery of the attacker. Zhao said, “Funniest comeback by the community.”

Interestingly, after the hacker dumped ALL his tokens for a $4k gain, the community took over and bought the meme coin higher, as a mock to the hacker. Funniest come back by the community! :muscle: https://t.co/rVYK1NROk7 — CZ :large_orange_diamond: BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

While the account is now secure and phishing posts are removed, incidents like this underline the importance of vigilance, even with verified project accounts.



