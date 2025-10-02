Technology News
BNB Chain’s X Account Hacked; CZ Warns Users of Phishing Links

Attackers used cloned sites to trick crypto users, netting $13,000 before BNB Chain regained control.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 October 2025 13:32 IST
BNB Chain’s X Account Hacked; CZ Warns Users of Phishing Links

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

BNB Chain regains control after phishing links target users’ crypto wallets.

Highlights
  • Security teams restore full access promptly
  • Attack linked to phishing-as-a-service platform
  • Community mocks hacker through token trades
The BNB Chain blockchain network's X (formerly Twitter) account, which has nearly four million followers, was compromised on Wednesday. Hackers used the account to post phishing links targeting cryptocurrency wallets. Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ' Zhao confirmed the breach, warning users against interacting with malicious posts or connecting their wallets after clicking unknown links. The BNB Chain security team has notified X and is working to regain access to the account. Takedown requests for the phishing domains have also been submitted to prevent further spread. 

Rapid Response Spoil Crypto Phishing Attempt

Security firm SlowMist reported that attackers used phishing domains designed to look authentic by swapping letters, such as replacing “i” with “I”. Its chief security officer, 23pds, linked the campaign to Inferno Drainer, a phishing-as-a-service platform that enables affiliates to launch wallet-draining scams using cloned interfaces. Experts warned that the attack highlights the ongoing risks posed by highly organised phishing groups to official crypto project accounts. 

Providing more details, BNB chain stated, “We're back! The team has regained full access to the @BNBCHAIN account.” The company claims that no internal systems were affected and that further security measures are underway. Meanwhile, takedown requests for fraudulent domains have been initiated to prevent users from falling victim to ongoing scams. 

CZ added further context, confirming that the hacker managed to net around $13,000 before being locked out. He noted the attacker may have linked KYC data, increasing the chance of identification and liability. Zhao also promised that victims would be fully compensated and reminded users not to connect wallets to suspicious sites.

In a twist, CZ highlighted how the community turned the incident around. After the hacker sold tokens for a $4,000 gain, traders drove the price of the affected meme coin higher in mockery of the attacker. Zhao said, “Funniest comeback by the community.” 

While the account is now secure and phishing posts are removed, incidents like this underline the importance of vigilance, even with verified project accounts. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Binance,  cryptocurrency, X account
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3.
James Webb Offers First Glimpse Into How Moons Are Built Around Distant Planets

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
