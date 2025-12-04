Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate

A major debate in Dubai tonight will examine the strengths of two competing digital-age assets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 16:33 IST
Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Industry leaders prepare for a high-profile debate on the future direction of digital assets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Debate may steer opinions on digital and physical value assets
  • RWA tokenisation expands as investors seek new financial models
  • Industry leaders eye clarity on next-gen monetary frameworks
Advertisement

The highly anticipated debate between Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and long-time gold advocate Peter Schiff is set to take place today at 9:30pm IST during the ongoing Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai, marking one of the most significant moments in the ongoing conversation about the future of money. Investors, traders, and industry observers have been eagerly awaiting this exchange, as both sides prepare to present sharply contrasting views on whether Bitcoin or tokenised gold offers a stronger monetary foundation in an increasingly digital financial world. 

Two Competing Visions Are Looking to Shape the Future of Digital Money

Bitcoin is presented as a decentralised store of value with a fixed supply, while tokenised gold aims to modernise a centuries-old asset through blockchain technology. While CZ maintains that Bitcoin is superior to gold in terms of scarcity, portability, and regulation resistance, Schiff has positioned tokenised gold as the most reliable digital form of hard currency. 

Ahead of the debate, CZ added a lighter tone to the buildup by posting on X that he was “feeling a little nervous debating Peter Schiff” and joked that Bitcoin has so many advantages over gold that the conversation “should be such an easy one”. He concluded by hoping he would not “fumble this”, a remark that sparked humour across the community and amplified interest in the event. 

The discussion arrives at an important moment. Bitcoin and tokenised gold are both attracting institutional attention, although for different reasons. While tokenised gold appeals to investors who value physical backing but want the accessibility of blockchain-based assets, Bitcoin is increasingly seen as a global digital settlement layer.

The debate could influence how traditional and digital asset classes are perceived together, as real-world asset tokenisation is gaining traction. 

Schiff's previous debate with Jack Mallers provides useful context. Schiff argued that Bitcoin lacks inherent value because it is not physical, and claimed its divisibility weakens its scarcity. Mallers responded that value is undefined and that Bitcoin has better monetary qualities than gold, which has historically failed because of centralisation, as it has an absolute supply and freedom from middlemen. 

Offering a broader industry view, Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said, “Bitcoin has already established itself as a decentralised, censorship-resistant, and accessible digital store of value. At the same time, tokenised real-world assets, including gold, unlock liquidity by enabling wider blockchain adoption.”

The discussion is anticipated to provide more insight into how physical and digital stores of value might coexist in the changing global financial system.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Tokenised Gold
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Expected

Related Stories

Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  3. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  4. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  5. You Can Now Create AI Agents for Automation in Google Workspace Apps
  6. Google Pixel Watch 4 Review: Wear OS as It Should Be
  7. Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller 'Dies Irae' Streams on OTT Soon
  8. Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate
  9. Redmi 15C 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Expected
  2. Apple’s Design Chief Responsible for Liquid Glass UI Reportedly Departs to Join Meta
  3. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 16-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Receives BIS Certification, Suggesting Imminent Launch in India
  5. Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  7. Netflix Reportedly Sells Spry Fox Back to Founders as Company Shifts Gaming Strategy
  8. Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation
  9. Google Expands In-Call Scam Protection for Banking Apps: Here's How It Works on Android
  10. Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $93,200 as Crypto Market Recovers From November Slowdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »