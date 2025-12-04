Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate

The highly anticipated debate between Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and long-time gold advocate Peter Schiff is set to take place today at 9:30pm IST during the ongoing Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai, marking one of the most significant moments in the ongoing conversation about the future of money. Investors, traders, and industry observers have been eagerly awaiting this exchange, as both sides prepare to present sharply contrasting views on whether Bitcoin or tokenised gold offers a stronger monetary foundation in an increasingly digital financial world.

Two Competing Visions Are Looking to Shape the Future of Digital Money

Bitcoin is presented as a decentralised store of value with a fixed supply, while tokenised gold aims to modernise a centuries-old asset through blockchain technology. While CZ maintains that Bitcoin is superior to gold in terms of scarcity, portability, and regulation resistance, Schiff has positioned tokenised gold as the most reliable digital form of hard currency.

Ahead of the debate, CZ added a lighter tone to the buildup by posting on X that he was “feeling a little nervous debating Peter Schiff” and joked that Bitcoin has so many advantages over gold that the conversation “should be such an easy one”. He concluded by hoping he would not “fumble this”, a remark that sparked humour across the community and amplified interest in the event.

Great day 1.



Feeling a little nervous debating @PeterSchiff tmr.



Bitcoin have so many advantages over gold. It should be such an easy debate. Hope I don't fumble this. 🤣 https://t.co/b1TGuUGk5V — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 3, 2025

The discussion arrives at an important moment. Bitcoin and tokenised gold are both attracting institutional attention, although for different reasons. While tokenised gold appeals to investors who value physical backing but want the accessibility of blockchain-based assets, Bitcoin is increasingly seen as a global digital settlement layer.

The debate could influence how traditional and digital asset classes are perceived together, as real-world asset tokenisation is gaining traction.

Schiff's previous debate with Jack Mallers provides useful context. Schiff argued that Bitcoin lacks inherent value because it is not physical, and claimed its divisibility weakens its scarcity. Mallers responded that value is undefined and that Bitcoin has better monetary qualities than gold, which has historically failed because of centralisation, as it has an absolute supply and freedom from middlemen.

Offering a broader industry view, Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said, “Bitcoin has already established itself as a decentralised, censorship-resistant, and accessible digital store of value. At the same time, tokenised real-world assets, including gold, unlock liquidity by enabling wider blockchain adoption.”

The discussion is anticipated to provide more insight into how physical and digital stores of value might coexist in the changing global financial system.

