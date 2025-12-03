Binance has named co-founder Yi He as the firm's co-chief executive officer alongside Richard Teng, as part of its newly restructured leadership model. This decision comes at a time when the company is looking to strengthen its long-term global expansion plans while reinforcing its focus on user-centric product development. Yi He joined Binance in 2017 and has been at the forefront of several core decisions, including branding, customer engagement and ecosystem growth. After years of leadership responsibilities, Binance will look to Yi He to steer the firm through its next phase of regulatory adoption, platform innovation and user growth.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)