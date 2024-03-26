Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means

An ETN is issued by a bank or a financial body as an unsecured debt security. It can track an index of securities and its price is linked to how this index performs.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 16:02 IST
Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Butti_s

UK’s Barclays Bank had created the concept of ETN back in 2006

Highlights
  • ETNs can track an index of securities
  • ETN issuers pay ETN holders the return on an index over a certain period
  • ETNs are not overseen by boards of directors
Advertisement

The UK, in another crypto-friendly development, has decided to merge its traditional regulated market with crypto. Starting May 28, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) will launch exchange traded notes (ETNs) for Bitcoin and Ether. It is notable, that these ETNs will only be made available to professional investors and traders. With this, the UK has again portrayed itself as a lucrative destination for crypto businesses and investors. At present, the crypto sector is worth $2.60 trillion – carving it as a new entrepreneurial sector with evident potential upon which the UK wishes to capitalise on.

The London Stock Exchange will accept applications for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs from 8 April 2024, said an official market notice posted by the LSE on March 25.

What are crypto ETNs?

UK's Barclays Bank had created the concept of ETN as an investment vehicle back in 2006. Their aim was to ease the process of investing and maximising returns around commodities and currencies for retail investors by leveraging the debt, credit system.

An ETN is issued by a bank as an unsecured debt security. It can track an index of securities and its price is linked to how this index performs. In LSE's case, these indexes would be Bitcoin and Ether – both of which are currently surging in prices pushing the crypto sector on its ongoing bull run.

ETN issuers pay ETN holders the return on an index over a certain period of time. The principal of the investment is also returned to the investor upon the ETN's maturity – that could be up to 10 to 30 years.

ETNs were invented to meet investor needs. ETN investors are only required to pay taxes on their investments if they make any profits.

ETNs are not monitored by a board of directors and carry credit risk. In addition, ETNs are less liquid and may contain holding-period risk during which the indexes can suffer volatility and cause loss to the investor.

LSE's ETN Roadmap

Financial institutions that are looking to launch ETN on the LSE have been given some rules to adhere to by the UK government.

All crypto ETNs, for instance, are mandated to be backed by a physical commodity. The underlaying BTC and ETH assets linked to these ETNs must be provided by a custodian that has an Anti-Money Laundering license issued in the US, UK, or the EU, LSE's -- said the Crypto ETN Admission Factsheet by the LSE.

“Crypto ETNs enable investors to trade securities which track crypto assets, on-exchange, during London trading hours. Crypto ETNs are traded on their own dedicated trading segments and are settled through EUI (Euroclear UK & Ireland) or Euroclear Bank & Clear Stream Bank (ICSD),” the LSE noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, London Stock Exchange, LSE, Exchange Traded Notes, ETNs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google's AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Testing Reportedly Being Expanded to More Users

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  3. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme 12X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series to Come in Three Variants: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  7. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means
  3. Google's AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Testing Reportedly Being Expanded to More Users
  4. Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features
  5. Apple Pencil With Support for Both iPad and Apple Vision Pro in Testing: Report
  6. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI Might Debut on Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  7. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 16 in China to Reportedly Use AI Services by Baidu and Come With Ernie Bot
  9. Android 15 to Offer High-Quality Mode for Webcam Feature on Google Pixel Smartphones: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Appears on Google Play Console Website With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »