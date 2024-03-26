Google is reportedly expanding the testing for its Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature which was announced in May 2023. The feature works using generative artificial intelligence (AI) and once a query has been searched, it creates a snapshot of the key information around the keywords. The feature was so far limited to users who signed up for it in Google's Search Lab. But now, it will be available to even those users who did not sign up for it. As per the report, this expansion of SGE is currently limited to the US.

According to a report by Search Engine Land, where the publication spoke with a Google Spokesperson, the SGE is now coming out of Search Labs, a platform where users can sign up to test early-stage or under-development Search features and share their feedback with the company. After signing up, users can see the new features on the Google app or Chrome browser when they are signed into their account.

But now, even those users who missed out on signing up will be able to experience the feature. As per the report, a company spokesperson said that SGE will now open up for a “subset of queries, on a small percentage of search traffic in the US.” This means the feature will be coming to a small segment of users within the US, who were not part of the testers. This is a standard procedure for feature testing and Google is likely reaching the end stages of development of SGE for its Search engine.

The report highlights that SGE will not appear for every searched query for these users. Instead, Google will begin with some specific set of queries where the tech giant believes the SGE format can be helpful. One specific example shared was “how do I get marks off painted walls”. Reportedly, the company plans to show the snapshots on more complex queries or queries that seek information across a range of websites.

Google also said that the user base of the feature was being expanded to get feedback from users outside of the tester community. This was being done to “learn how a more general population will find this technology helpful,” mentioned the report. There is still no word on when SGE will be launched globally.

