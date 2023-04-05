Technology News

Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details

ISB’s Blockchain Impact Lab will operate as a physical facility, as well as a virtual establishment.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2023 13:31 IST
Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISB

The lab has an Ethereum virtual machine, Hyperledger Fabric, and support for multi-chain ecosystems

Highlights
  • Blockchain is the underlying technology for crypto, NFTs, Web3
  • Indian government is looking to explore blockchain
  • Blockchain startups are multiplying significantly in India

A dedicated impact lab aimed at developing and working around blockchain technology has been set up at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), complete with an Ethereum virtual machine, Hyperledger Fabric, and support for multi-chain ecosystems — making for an adequate space for testing blockchain-based protocols and solutions. The launch of this facility comes at a time when international blockchain firms are turning to India, seeking developers and technologically advanced engineers.

ISB's Blockchain Impact Lab will operate as a physical facility, as well as a virtual establishment to ensure that it can benefit developers outside ISB as well.

Training sessions around blockchain uses will also be provided via this lab to benefit developers.

DLabs, which was set up within the ISB campus last year to incubate potential start-ups, has teamed up with S&P Global, an intelligence and tech firm, to back up the Blockchain Impact Lab.

“We are providing a platform for students, faculty, start-ups and upcoming entrepreneurs to create a significant societal impact,” Nilam Patel, Managing Director - India Operations, S&P Global India, said in a prepared statement.

India, that has the largest and the youngest population in the world, is known to produce skilled engineers. The government of India has been putting a lot of focus on supporting up-and-coming startups in the nation and blockchain is a new technology that has triggered an interest in India.

In January this year, government-backed think tank NITI Aayog launched a blockchain module to help local developers explore the potential of the sector with experimental use-cases, trials, and possible errors. The move backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's repeated statements over India's inclination to explore cryptocurrencies' underlying blockchain tech to its potential, despite scepticism towards cryptocurrencies in general.

Blockchain protocols from different parts of the world have shown an inclination towards onboading Indian engineers to their teams, the most recent being Algorand.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Indian School of Business
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details

Related Stories

Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  7. Google Says Its Tensor-Powered AI Supercomputer Is Faster Than Nvidia
  8. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  9. iPhone 4-Year Roadmap Leaked, iPhone 19 Pro May Get This New Feature
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Suggests Similar Footprint as Previous Model: Details
  2. Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
  3. Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts
  4. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  5. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Goes Up Against Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099
  6. Samsung's Quarterly Profit Set to Drop 92 Percent as Chip Glut Worsens Amid Economic Slowdown
  7. iOS 17 Update: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Unlikely to Get Upcoming Update
  8. Facebook Messenger Now Supports Multiplayer Games During Video Calls: Details
  9. Twitter Faces Lawsuit Accusing Company of Firing Workers Without Notice After Elon Musk's Takeover
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.