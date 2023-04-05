Technology News

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to succeed the Camon 18 Premier (pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to launch soon
  • The phone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with an AI lens

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to hit the market soon as a new leak by a reliable tipster suggests the possible design renders of the purported device and hints at some of its key specifications. Tecno recently launched the Spark 10 Pro and the Spark 10 5G smartphones in India. The base Spark 10 device is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC while the Pro model is backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The company also recently made headlines for its first foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Unveiled first at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the phone started its production in India last week and will launch in the country on April 11.

According to a Newzonly report in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), Tecno is expected to launch a new smartphone, namely the Camon 20 Pro 4G, that is expected to succeed the Camon 18 Premier. The report adds that Camon 20 Premier 5G images has previously been leaked and the series is expected to include the base Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Premier 5G models, with similar designs.

Offered in Predawn Black and Serenity Blue color options, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs. 20,000 in India, and launch at a later date this year along with the other models in the series.

The smartphone is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM and come with an internal storage of up to 256GB. Tecno's Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display. It is tipped to run Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

For optics, a triple rear camera unit is said to be available on the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G. It will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens and an AI sensor, according to the report. As per the renders cited in the leak, the centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Not many other details about the Tecno Camon 20 series or the Camon 20 Pro 4G are immediately known. It is possible that we will learn more about it closer to its launch time.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
